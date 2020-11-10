SI.com
Dawgs in the NFL

Evan Crowell

It’s that time of the week again. The Dawgs of the past laced up their cleats on NFL Sunday, representing Georgia. Let’s see how they fared.

Titans 24, Bears 17
Ben Jones, OL: Jones played all 55 snaps at center and helped Tennessee accumulate 228 total yards.
Isaiah Wilson, OL: Wilson was on the Titans' inactive list.
John Jenkins, DL: Jenkins was on Chicago's inactive list.
Riley Ridley, WR: Ridley made his season debut with two catches for 23 yards for the Bears.
Roquan Smith, LB: Smith led the Bears with 11 tackles, two for loss including an 8-yard sack, and he posted one quarterback hurry. Smith leads the NFL with 62 solo tackles and stands third with 12 tackles for loss and fourth with 82 total tackles.

Bills 44, Seahawks 34
Jake Fromm, QB: Fromm was on Buffalo's inactive list.
Isaiah McKenzie, WR: McKenzie caught a 25-yard touchdown pass for the Bills.
Jayson Stanley, DB: Stanley appeared on 18 special teams plays for Seattle, but he did not have any stats. He was returned to the practice squad on Monday.

Patriots 30, Jets 27
David Andrews, OL: Andrews logged all 81 plays at center as New England accumulated 433 total yards.
Isaiah Wynn, OL: Wynn played 73 snaps at tackle and helped the Patriots roll up 433 total yards.
Jordan Jenkins, LB: Jenkins had five tackles and a quarterback hurry for the Jets.

Giants 23, Washington 20
Andrew Thomas, OL: Thomas played 68 offensive snaps at tackle and helped the Giants accumulate 350 total yards.
Thomas Davis, LB: Davis was on Washington's inactive list.

Dolphins 34, Cardinals 31
Solomon Kindley, OL: Kindley played 15 snaps at guard for the Dolphins.
Lamont Gaillard, OL: Gaillard logged six special teams plays for the Cardinals.

Falcons 34, Broncos 27
Todd Gurley, RB: Gurley rushed for 53 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries and added two yards on two receptions for the Falcons. Gurley is second in the NFL with nine rushing touchdowns and is fifth with 584 yards rushing.

Chiefs 33, Panthers 31
Mecole Hardman, WR: Hardman had three catches for 48 yards and a 6-yard punt return for Kansas City.

Ravens 24, Colts 10
Rodrigo Blankenship, PK: Blankenship connected on a 43-yard field goal and one PAT for the Colts. Blankenship is fifth in the NFL with 17 field goals.
Justin Houston, DE: Houston was in on 33 defensive snaps for Indianapolis, but he did not have any stats.

Texans 27, Jaguars 25
Chris Conley, WR: Conley hauled in seven passes for 52 yards for Jacksonville.

Vikings 34, Lions 20
Isaac Nauta, TE: Nauta appeared on six special teams plays and five offensive plays for Detroit, but he did not have any stats.
Matthew Stafford, QB: Stafford went 23-for-32 with 211 yards and a touchdown for the Lions.
D'Andre Swift, RB: Swift had 13 carries for 64 yards and three catches for 33 yards for Detroit.

Packers 34, 49ers 17
Charlie Woerner, TE: Woerner was in on 13 special teams plays and eight offensive plays for the 49ers, but he did not have any stats.

Bye Week
Bengals: Geno Atkins, DL; A.J. Green, WR; Shawn Williams, DB
Rams: Leonard Floyd, LB; Natrez Patrick, LB

Practice Squads
Bears: Reggie Davis, WR
Eagles: Elijah Holyfield, RB
Jaguars: Terry Godwin, WR
Jets: Lawrence Cager, WR
Rams: Tyrique McGhee, DB; J.R. Reed, DB
Ravens: Nick Moore, LS

Reserve Lists
Bears: Javon Wims, WR (2-game suspension)
Browns: Nick Chubb, RB (IR/Designated For Return)
Dolphins: Jonathan Ledbetter, DL (NFI)

Giants: Lorenzo Carter, LB (IR); Tae Crowder, LB (IR)
Jaguars: Abry Jones, DL (IR)
Lions: John Atkins, DL (COVID opt-out)
Patriots: Michael Barnett, DL (IR); Sony Michel, RB (IR/Designated For Return)
Ravens: Eli Wolf, TE (PS IR)
Texans: Davin Bellamy, LB (PS IR)​

