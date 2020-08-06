Georgia Football Comes in At No. 4 on Coaches Poll

Georgia finished with a 12-2 record in 2019, capped off with a 26 to 14 victory over Baylor in the Sugar Bowl. Headed into a significantly altered 2020 season, the hype is real for the Georgia Bulldogs.

The USA Today Coaches Poll has Georgia ranked No. 4 overall headed into the season:

Clemson Ohio State Alabama Georgia LSU Oklahoma Penn State Florida Oregon Notre Dame Auburn Wisconsin Texas A & M Texas Michigan Oklahoma State USC Minnesota UNC Utah UCF Cincinnati Iowa Virginia Tech Iowa State

As you can see that's six SEC schools in the Top-15 on the preseason polls according to the coaches. The coaches are a bit higher on Georgia that the Preseason AP Poll that has the Bulldogs ranked fifth behind the defending National Champs in LSU.

The only difference in the Top-5 between the Coaches Poll and the AP poll is LSU being behind Georgia on the rankings. The Tigers not only lost nearly a dozen starters from a year ago but both their offensive and defensive coordinators. Most are expecting them to take a major step back in the fall of 2020.

Georgia received 1345 points in the coaches poll which was just 15 points ahead of LSU, and 150 points behind Alabama for the third-ranked spot. So according to the coaches there's a considerable gap between Georgia and Alabama.

The SEC is expected to announce its schedule at any point in the coming hours. For any and all updates stay tuned to Dawgs Daily here on SI.com.

