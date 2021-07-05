WATCH: Nyland Green Making Insane Grabs

True freshman cornerback Nyland Green is one of many defensive backs vying for a spot in Georgia's secondary in 2021. With Green's ball skills alone it puts him in the running for a top spot on the depth chart.

Nyland Green is one of Georgia's top candidates for early playing time in 2021. The Newton County, Georgia product made a name for himself in high school with his impressive ball skills.

Those same ball skills were on display Monday as a video was posted of the true freshman cornerback working out.

At Newton, Green was an all-around player as he was a top receiver along with top cornerback and safety. He was the jack of all trades for Newton County and quickly gained the attention of top programs across the country.

At 6-foot-2, 185 pounds, he brings a long and athletic frame to the Georgia secondary, which translates at both cornerback and safety. He will likely see time at cornerback in 2021 following the loss of key contributors to the NFL Draft.

Green fits Georgia's system like a glove; SI All-American had this to say about his polish as a defensive back, "Backpedal looks effortless but prefers to jam you and hold you at the line of scrimmage. Could be over-aggressive at this stage. Will likely get even bigger in the coming years, which is frightening but the foot speed is there to remain at corner is he so chooses."

Despite the addition of former Clemson starting cornerback Derion Kendrick, Green will have every shot at seeing the field as a true freshman.

