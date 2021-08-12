Todd Monken Names No. 2 QB

Sports Illustrated home
Todd Monken Names No. 2 Quarterback

Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken spoke to the media Thursday and said that Carson Beck left spring practice as the second team quarterback.
Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken addressed the media on Thursday and answer spoke about where his offense sits as we near the closing stretches of fall camp prior to the start of the fall semester in Athens and we inch closer to the season opener on September 4th. 

One of the more interesting topics of discussion this offseason has been the back up quarterback position. Georgia knows JT Daniels is going to be the starter, but it's the backup position that is seeing a competition align between Stetson Bennett, Carson Beck, and Brock Vandagriff. 

When asked who his second-string quarterback currently is, Monken said that it was Carson Beck who played himself in the No. 2 role leaving spring practice and he's continued to have a great fall camp according to the sources we've spoken to here at Dawgs Daily. 

The second QB spot will obviously continue to be evaluated but Beck continues to impress in the opportunities that he's being given. 

After a rather quiet freshman season, Beck seemingly was the talk of the quarterback room in the spring. Beck has always been praised for his decision-making since arriving on campus, but as a freshman, he was still struggling with the playbook and the speed of the game. Now, in his second season in the system, he's more than comfortable.

Taking into consideration all it takes to be a great quarterback — knowledge of the playbook, command of the huddle, decision making, accuracy, arm strength, athleticism, etc. — Beck has been the second-best quarterback on the roster this offseason. 

