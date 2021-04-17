Offensive MVP's from the G-Day game

Several Georgia football offensive players had impressive showings at the G-Day game, but only a few could reach MVP status.

Explosiveness isn't a word that's usually used to describe Georgia football's offenses during G-Day Games, but it certainly applied to Saturday's scrimmage.

The G-Day Game was a showcase for the many weapons the Bulldogs have on offense. For some, it was a bigger showcase than others. From breakout performances to a quarterback raising his own high bar, here are the offensive MVP's from the 2021 G-Day Game.

Adonai Mitchell – Wide Receiver



7 catches

105 yards

1 touchdown

Just two weeks ago, Georgia great Terrence Edwards said Adonai Mitchell would "shock a lot of people." Mitchell might have shocked people at the G-Day Game, but he certainly impressed. He did so by showing off the route running skills we had been hearing about all spring.

Mitchell had a slow start as he and quarterback JT Daniels were working on their timing. Once they found their rhythm, Daniels-to-Mitchell became an unstoppable combination.

JT Daniels – Quarterback

28 completions on 41 attempts

324 yards

4 touchdown passes

There was speculation that Georgia would be ultra-conservative Saturday. While the playbook was kept basic, the Bulldogs were anything but conservative. JT Daniels attempted 41 passes, an extremely high total for a G-Day Game.

Daniels was in firm control of Georgia's offense, completing passes to eight different receivers at all areas of the field. He took what the black team defense gave him and picked up heaps of yards on check-downs to Zanir White and James Cook. He also threw accurate passes towards the sidelines, Demetris Robertson caught a few of those.

His deep ball is even more explosive because he has polished his throwing mechanics. Every deep ball was accurate with perfect velocity. The best example was his 24-yard touchdown pass to Mitchell. Daniels threw a perfect, laser-sharp pass to Mitchell in the end zone. Anything less than perfect would have been broken up or intercepted by safety Lewis Cine.

Darnell Washington – Tight End

4 catches

84 yards

1 touchdown

The red squad got all of the top receivers, but that's okay, the black team had Darnell Washington. The massive tight end was such a mismatch against Georgia's second-team defense that his presence wasn't even fair.

51 of his yards came on his team's opening drive. He beat cornerback Lovasea Carroll on a go route and when Carroll fell down, there was only one person who could keep Washington from making a huge play. Dan Jackson tried to tackle him low, but Washington ran him over and started sprinting down the sideline. Javon Bullard tackled him to prevent a touchdown.

He later caught a 13-yard touchdown from Peck in the fourth quarter to put the black squad back in the game. Washington has a lot of expectations for this year because of his size and skillset, and because of Georgia expanding the passing game. If Saturday is any indication, Washington should meet or exceed those expectations.

Honorable Mentions

Demetris Robertson: Don't count out the sixth-year senior. JT Daniels is the perfect quarterback to help Robertson get his college career and NFL resume back on track. The two connected four times for 88 yards and one score.

James Cook: The senior running back was again Georgia's most versatile offensive weapon. He gained 26 yards on seven carries and was on the receiving end of a few check-down passes for solid yardage. His biggest highlight was when he beat Nolan Smith on the sideline for a 38-yard catch. Cook finished the game with 61 receiving yards on six receptions.

Carson Beck: The redshirt freshman exerted himself as Georgia's second-string quarterback. He looked very good in the pocket, though he wasn't as accurate on deep passes. When he was accurate, Beck did a good job leading the black team offense downfield. Beck completed 22-of-31 passes for 236 yards with a pair of touchdowns and one interception.

