Offensive Players With the Most to Gain This Spring

Spring 2021 is a season of change for Georgia football. Some players down the depth chart have an opportunity to benefit from that change.

This is perhaps the most important spring for Georgia football in the Kirby Smart era, especially on offense.

The Bulldogs are a year into offensive coordinator Todd Monken's scheme. Though they're not far enough ahead in that system because of the COVID-19 pandemic canceling spring last year. That puts some sophomores and juniors on even playing fields with the incoming freshman class.

That means some players down the depth chart have a chance to climb this spring. Be it an overlooked quarterback, a receiver returning from severe injuries, or a pair of lineman ready to bring UGA into the future, opportunities are plenty this spring.

Carson Beck - Quarterback

It seems like everyone is counting Carson Beck out. No one is beating J.T. Daniels for the starting quarterback job, but most believe newcomer Brock Vandagriff is the future. Truth is, Vandagriff hasn't earned anything yet, he has to earn the air apparency through competition with Beck.

Beck has a chance this spring to remind Georgia fans why they were so excited when he signed. He's certainly not as athletic as Vandagriff, but Beck has the skill set needed to play quarterback in the SEC. Beck doesn't have the strongest arm, but he's a mechanically sound thrower. Plus he's a good enough athlete to occasionally be a factor on the ground.

Simply put, Beck isn't going to concede any position battles to Vandagriff. Whoever wins the battle this spring will have an early lead for the starting quarterback job in 2022.

Dominick Blaylock - Wide Receiver

Dominick Blaylock hasn't played a down of football since December 2019, and he barely practiced last summer before tearing his ACL. In that time, new faces have emerged in Georgia's passing game. Kearis Jackson and Jermaine Burton are coming off fantastic seasons. Arian Smith was an impressive deep threat late in the year. Where does Blaylock fit in?

Blaylock has a chance to reassert himself in Georgia's receiving corps this spring. He was a rising star as a freshman in 2019, known for being a factor all over the field. A stand-out effort among this receiving corps will prove that Blaylock is still capable of being one of the better receivers in the SEC.

Amarius Mims and Broderick Jones - Offensive Line

Georgia's offensive line is at a crossroads entering the spring. The unit is in its second year with Monken and position coach Matt Luke. Both are bringing a drastic change to the team's offensive line philosophy. Georgia is trading size and immovability, for better conditioning and athleticism.

This transition is a process the Bulldogs didn't get to go through last year. Though Georgia has already begun building future offensive lines by recruiting. The two standout names from the last two classes are Amarius Mims (2020) and Broderick Jones (2021).

Both are quicker and move better than the older linemen on the roster. They're capable of running the plays that define Monken's playbook. However, those older players are still talented, experienced and they're working hard on adjusting to the new philosophy.

How long is this process going to take? Quickly if Mims and Jones perform well enough this spring. Both are certainly Georgia's future on the offensive line, and they're working to make that future a reality in 2021.