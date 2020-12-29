Offensive Players to Watch vs. Cincinnati

Georgia's offense hopes to end the 2020 season on a high note in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl this Friday.

Georgia football ends the 2020 season this Friday in the Peach Bowl against Cincinnati.

For the offense, the Peach Bowl is a huge deal. It's a chance to end the season with positive momentum after struggling for much of the early weeks of the year. Here are the players to watch closely against Cincinnati as their performances will offer a glimpse of what to expect in 2021.

The offensive line

The starting offensive line Georgia fields Friday could be the group it begins the 2021 season with. For that reason, pay close attention to how the offensive line plays.

Usual starters Jamaree Salyer, Warren McClendon and Justin Shaffer are still playing. Shaffer is a senior, but with a high upside and low NFL Draft projections, he may use the free season granted by the NCAA.

Warren Ericson will get his second start at center filling in for the injured starter Trey Hill. Ericson looked good in Georgia's regular-season finale against Missouri. Another good outing against Cincinnati will give him positive momentum heading into the spring as he leads the battle for the vacant center position.

Right guard Ben Cleveland opting out creates opportunities for several players. Clay Webb and Sedrick Van Pran, a pair of talented freshmen guards, could compete for his spot.

Salyer also has guard experience and backup left tackle Xavier Truss is a solid player in his own right. And if coaches like Truss starting at tackle more than Webb or Van Pran starting at guard, we may see Salyer move back to guard.

Kendall Milton, running back

True freshman running back Kendall Milton is expected to return this Friday. Zamir White and James Cook haven't made any NFL Draft announcements yet, and both plan on playing in the Peach Bowl, but the hungry freshman could outshine both.

Milton hasn't played since spraining his MCL against Florida. Since then, the Bulldogs had a pair of dominant rushing performances against South Carolina and Missouri. Watching the Bulldogs run all over those teams made everyone yearn for Milton's presence as he would have surely had amazing performances.

If healthy, Milton could work off a month's worth of frustration in one game.

Darnell Washington, tight end

Friday could be Darnell Washington's coming out party. Inconsistencies on offense have led to the impressive freshman being underutilized, but he started to become a priority in the second half against Missouri. Quarterback JT Daniels connected with Washington twice for 61 yards. One of those catches was an impressive over-the-shoulder grab with a defender draped on his back.

Washington is already proving himself as a great blocker, Friday he'll get a chance to show how great of a receiver he can be. He's a great athlete despite his 6-7, 260-lb. frame. Washington knows how to use his body to negate tight coverage and he has good hands to make the tough catches.

There's also the tidbit about Georgia recruiting LSU tight end Arik Gilbert, who is still linked to the transfer portal. Slinging a lot of passes to Washington could present Georgia as the perfect home for Gilbert.