Georgia football hosts Mississippi State Saturday looking to get its offense back on the right track. The offense is on a two-and-a-half game cold streak since leading Alabama at halftime in the fourth game of the season.

With the SEC East championship seemingly out of the question, the Bulldogs’ offense should start building for next season. That mostly means becoming a more explosive offense and starting the 2021 quarterback battle. With that, the following are a few players to watch closely this Saturday.

Quarterbacks

Which one? How many? Who knows? Head coach Kirby Smart isn’t going to name a starter publicly until the offense takes the field Saturday. With Stetson Bennett injured and D’Wan Mathis still playing inconsistently, this might be the week Georgia finally throws all of its quarterbacks into the fire.

All anyone has to go on is what Smart has said about the quarterbacks. Mathis has a ton of potential; that is obvious. He’s a great athlete with a solid arm, but he’s also way too juiced and he needs to find a way to calm himself down. Perhaps Georgia’s running game along with wide receiver George Pickens returning will do the trick for Mathis.

Then there's former five-star recruit JT Daniels, who is expected to start at this point. Smart wouldn’t have signed him from USC in the middle of the spring if he didn’t want Daniels to play. Fact is, he sees Daniels compete against the other quarterbacks every day. Daniels is cleared from his ACL tear, but that only means he can play without aggravating the injury. It took 13 months to clear Daniels and “mobility” is the word Smart uses the most when describing Daniels’ progression. It must have been a bad tear.

At this point, Georgia fans are waiting with bated breath to see what Daniels can do, and all indications are, they will get their viewing party Saturday.

Zamir White, Running Back

Georgia has probably learned its lesson, and needs to try to create an explosive identity to carry over into 2021. If being explosive doesn’t produce the points needed to comfortably beat Mississippi State, the Bulldogs are going to lean on White.

The redshirt sophomore is beginning to look like the elite prospect that committed to Georgia in the summer of 2017. Expect “Zeus” to have his second career 100-yard game Saturday.

George Pickens (if healthy), Wide Receiver

An explosive identity begins and ends with Pickens. He is the Bulldogs’ best receiver, no matter what the stat sheet says. New offensive coordinator Todd Monken does a great job designing plays to get two receivers open and against Alabama, he started implementing some new plays for Pickens. It worked that day, but Pickens hasn’t played since because of an injury.

Sources have indicated to Dawgs Daily on SI.com that Pickens has been a full participant throughout the practice week up to this point and is expected to play on Saturday. A new quarterback could very well lead to an explosive outing for Pickens.

