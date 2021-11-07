Georgia Once Again No. 1 In AP Poll

The Georgia Bulldogs remain the No. 1 team in college football, according to the Associated Press.

Georgia has been the No. 1 team in America for over a month now, and after their win against Missouri, the AP Poll has Georgia at the top again.

The Bulldogs dominated the Tigers, 43-6. Missouri had a chance for a late-game touchdown, but Georgia managed to hold them out of the end zone to keep Missouri without a touchdown on the day.

Georgia's defense only allowed six points, but the total raised their points allowed per game. That should illustrate just how historic Georgia's defense is, as the unit is approaching all-time greatness.

The offense welcomes back several key contributors from injury, including opening game starting quarterback JT Daniels. Daniels was the talk of the town entering this year, but a lat muscle injury kept him out of action for the better part of the past month.

Georgia will use the remaining three regular-season games as a testing ground for several key positions. They are still in the process of determining who should be their starting quarterback, as quarterback Stetson Bennett has done an admirable job in relief of Daniels.

The Bulldogs have one more SEC contest left on their schedule, which will come next weekend against the Tennessee Volunteers. They will then take on Charleston Southern and Georgia Tech before heading to the SEC Championship Game.

Here is the full top-25, according to the AP Poll.

Georgia Cincinnati Alabama Oklahoma Oregon Ohio State Notre Dame Michigan State Michigan Oklahoma State Texas A&M Ole Miss Wake Forest BYU UTSA Auburn Houston Baylor Iowa Wisconsin NC State Coastal Carolina Penn State Louisiana-Lafayette Pitt

