Skip to main content
    • November 7, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Georgia Once Again No. 1 In AP Poll

    The Georgia Bulldogs remain the No. 1 team in college football, according to the Associated Press.
    Author:

    Georgia has been the No. 1 team in America for over a month now, and after their win against Missouri, the AP Poll has Georgia at the top again.

    The Bulldogs dominated the Tigers, 43-6. Missouri had a chance for a late-game touchdown, but Georgia managed to hold them out of the end zone to keep Missouri without a touchdown on the day.

    Georgia's defense only allowed six points, but the total raised their points allowed per game. That should illustrate just how historic Georgia's defense is, as the unit is approaching all-time greatness.

    The offense welcomes back several key contributors from injury, including opening game starting quarterback JT Daniels. Daniels was the talk of the town entering this year, but a lat muscle injury kept him out of action for the better part of the past month.

    Read More

    Georgia will use the remaining three regular-season games as a testing ground for several key positions. They are still in the process of determining who should be their starting quarterback, as quarterback Stetson Bennett has done an admirable job in relief of Daniels.

    The Bulldogs have one more SEC contest left on their schedule, which will come next weekend against the Tennessee Volunteers. They will then take on Charleston Southern and Georgia Tech before heading to the SEC Championship Game.

    Here is the full top-25, according to the AP Poll.

    1.  Georgia
    2. Cincinnati 
    3. Alabama 
    4. Oklahoma 
    5. Oregon
    6. Ohio State
    7. Notre Dame 
    8. Michigan State
    9. Michigan
    10. Oklahoma State
    11. Texas A&M 
    12. Ole Miss
    13. Wake Forest
    14. BYU
    15. UTSA
    16. Auburn 
    17. Houston 
    18. Baylor
    19. Iowa 
    20. Wisconsin
    21. NC State
    22. Coastal Carolina
    23. Penn State
    24. Louisiana-Lafayette
    25. Pitt

    You May Also Like:

    Scouting Report: Who is Aliou Bah?

    ESPN Pinpoints Georgia's Biggest Strength

    Join the community

    Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

    Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

    You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

    68949118-AB90-4D9D-A13B-9A9234572A99
    News

    Georgia Once Again No. 1 In AP Poll

    just now
    211106_AJW_FB_MIZZOU_2083-L
    News

    Grades: Offensive Line Shows a Lot of Room for Improvement

    2 hours ago
    AB6I8799-L
    News

    Georgia's MVPs from Dominating Win Over Missouri

    4 hours ago
    211002_mlm_fb_arkansas_1218-L
    News

    Herbstreit: Nakobe Dean Should be "Defensive POY in CFB"

    5 hours ago
    FBCC04D2-6434-454B-BD65-5E51C32B1F41
    News

    Both QBs See Action vs Mizzou, What Did We Learn?

    21 hours ago
    smith AB6I7350-L
    News

    The Good, Bad, and Ugly From UGA's Commanding Win

    23 hours ago
    AB6I8614-L
    News

    Georgia Defense Defines Greatness Late Against Missouri

    23 hours ago
    A57169AE-A1FE-4762-B868-EE19A7AE84CE
    News

    BREAKING: Walter Nolen Announces Commitment

    23 hours ago