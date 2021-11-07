Georgia Opens Sizeable Favorite Over Tennessee

Georgia opens as a 22-point favorite over Tennessee as the Dawgs head to Neyland Stadium.

The CBS 3:30 showdown between Tennessee and Georgia has seen the Bulldogs open as a sizeable 22-point favorite over the Volunteers.

Kirby Smart's Georgia Bulldogs are winners of the last four meetings between the SEC East foes, the most recent being the 44-21 win over the Volunteers game inside Sanford Stadium. Georgia overcame a 21-17 deficit at halftime in Stetson Bennett's second career start at quarterback.

Bennett finished the game with 238 yards and two touchdowns passing, completing 17 of his 28 passes. Bennett also got it down on the ground with 22 yards on six attempts with a rushing touchdown.

While the Volunteers sport a 5-4 record coming into this year's matchup, it is not the same team last seen under Jeremy Pruitt when Georgia hosted them a year ago. Instead, new head coach Josh Heupel has the Vols playing in one of the fastest offenses in the nation.

Tennessee recently proved this with the 45-42 win over Kentucky, where Hendon Hooker threw for 316 yards and four touchdowns, completing 15 of 20 passes. Hooker is essential to the Volunteer offense, which is averaging 39.8 points per game. Hooker has 19 passing touchdowns on the year, along with just one interception.

Tennessee's offense looks to be the toughest test yet for Georgia's historic defense, yet oddsmakers don't seem so confident in Tennesee's ability to keep it close with Georgia.

