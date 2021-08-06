Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
The Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcastsSI.com
Search

WATCH: Georgia Players Take You Through a Day in the Life of Fall Camp

Georgia Football has kicked off their fall camp in Athens, and thanks to the UGA social media feeds, you get a day in the life of a Georgia Football player in camp.
Author:
Publish date:

Georgia Football has kicked off their fall camp in Athens, and thanks to the UGA social media feeds, you get to experience what a day in the life of a Georgia football player looks like, as well as hang out with some of your favorite faces. 

Georgia will have a little under a month to prepare for their season-opening game with the Clemson Tigers, a potential top-4 matchup that will have high stakes and a playoff-like atmosphere on a neutral field in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The majority of that time will be focused on position battles and installing the playbook. Georgia returns a talented offense with most of the key starters back for 2021, while defensively, everything except the secondary brings back impact players. 

You May Also Like

What Does Dillon Bell Bring to Georgia?

Georgia Football Finishes Recruiting Weekend Period Strong

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

201008_AJW_TN_071-L
News

Kirby Smart Updates Injury Status of Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint

D2640503-FE5E-433E-9A8C-0610101157E5
News

WATCH: UGA Players Walk You Through A Day in the Life

210101_CLS_FB_Peach_Bowl_64-L
News

Nakobe Dean Updates Injury Status Ahead of Fall Camp

USATSI_14997527
News

Nakobe Dean Reveals Insane Truth About Shoulder Injury

MTgyMzY4MjE4NzM0NjY3MDgw
News

Three Position Battles to Watch During Fall Camp

USATSI_16518643
News

WATCH: Former UGA WR Tyler Simmons Catches TD Pass

USATSI_15918324
News

JT Daniels Addresses Expectations In True Leader Fashion

USATSI_15385796
News

WATCH: JT Daniels Moving Conversation About Mental Health