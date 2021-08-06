WATCH: UGA Players Walk You Through A Day in the Life

Georgia Football has kicked off their fall camp in Athens, and thanks to the UGA social media feeds, you get a day in the life of a Georgia Football player in camp.

Georgia Football has kicked off their fall camp in Athens, and thanks to the UGA social media feeds, you get to experience what a day in the life of a Georgia football player looks like, as well as hang out with some of your favorite faces.

Georgia will have a little under a month to prepare for their season-opening game with the Clemson Tigers, a potential top-4 matchup that will have high stakes and a playoff-like atmosphere on a neutral field in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The majority of that time will be focused on position battles and installing the playbook. Georgia returns a talented offense with most of the key starters back for 2021, while defensively, everything except the secondary brings back impact players.

