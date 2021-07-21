Players Underscore Now is Georgia's Time to Win

Quarterback JT Daniels and nose tackle Jordan Davis accompanied Kirby Smart to SEC Media Day and both emphasized that the Bulldogs are in win-now mode.

When quarterback JT Daniels and nose tackle Jordan Davis were interviewed at SEC Media Day, neither made bones about it, the Georgia Bulldogs are in win-now mode.

The pair accompanied head coach Kirby Smart to the event and were asked multiple times about their mindsets heading into the 2021 season.

Both are different players that have been thrown into different scenarios in their careers. Daniels is a transfer that had to prove himself before emerging as one of college football's premier quarterbacks. Davis is one of the best nose tackles in the nation who spurned the NFL Draft to come back to Georgia and chase a national title.

Their head coach kicked off the day by saying the Bulldogs need "to be better everywhere" to contend for a national title and win the SEC.

His players shared those sentiments when it was their turn to speak to the media. Daniels led Georgia to a 4-0 finish in 2020 and was asked where that puts the Bulldogs going into 2021:

"At our best, we simply play better than the team we play against."

Reports have indicated that Daniels has dedicated himself to improving both his play and the team this offseason. In an earlier press conference this spring, Smart remarked that Daniels was at every voluntary throwing session during the offseason and has become one of the premier leaders on this roster heading into the 2021 season.

Daniels understands that he can't get complacent. He has a chance to become a first-round draft pick and could put the Bulldogs back in national title contention.

Davis was the last of the trio to take the podium, and within his first few statements, said simply:

"It doesn't matter who we play - we have to win."

Georgia has gone forty seasons without a national title and has a chance to win one this season.

They will be tested in the season opener when they travel to Charlotte, North Carolina, to play the Clemson Tigers. After that, the schedule gets easier, as the SEC East will be relatively thin this season.

Georgia will be prepared to take on Clemson, but players understand that they can't be complacent as the season wears on.

