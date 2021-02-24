Georgia Position Preview: Cornerback

Georgia football enters the 2021 season without any returning starters at cornerback. But the team has four talented players competing for starting spots.

Entering the spring, Georgia football is at dire straights at the cornerback position.

The Bulldogs lost their top three corners to the NFL Draft and a fourth potential corner to the transfer portal. For the first time since 2014, Georgia enters a season without any returning starters at cornerback.

That's not to say Georgia is baren of talent at corner. On the contrary, the Bulldogs have plenty of talent, with three players who were among the best corners in the nation in their respective recruiting classes. Georgia's corners can start to bridge the gap between talent and experience this spring.

Cornerback Depth Chart

CB1: Kelee Ringo, redshirt freshman

CB2: Jalen Kimber, redshirt freshman

CB3: Nyland Green, freshman

CB4: Ameer Speed, redshirt senior

Despite zero games under his belt, Kelee Ringo is the biggest name at cornerback. He was the No. 1 recruit of Georgia's 2020 class and was considered an SEC-ready player coming out of high school. Unfortunately, labrum surgery forced him to miss the entire season.

Fortunately, it was just a shoulder injury so it should have little effect on Ringo's athleticism. When Ringo finally appears in front of the Sanford Stadium crowd this April, The Bulldog fanbase will see a big, physical corner with the speed to keep up with any receiver.

The second starting cornerback job is a toss-up right now between Jalen Kimber, Nyland Green, and Ameer Speed.

Kimber was the second corner Georgia signed in 2020. He's not the physical specimen Ringo is, but he has ideal size for the position, plays with toughness, technique, and is a great athlete. Kimber was too buried down the depth chart to contribute as a true freshman, but he has the tools and opportunity to contribute this year.

Nyland Green is the talk of the fanbase right now since he's the top corner in Georgia's most recent recruiting class. Green's high school tape is impressive. He looks like an SEC-ready player, especially in man coverage, and he has incredible ball skills. According to sources, he's nearing 195 pounds already, after enrolling around 185 and was recorded at 22.0 MPH in offseason workouts. Faster than all but one corner, Kelee Ringo's 22.3 MPH.

Ameer Speed is the forgotten man among the cornerbacks. He signed with Georgia all the way back in 2017. At 6-3 and 211 lbs., he has the size to be a dominant corner in the SEC, but he lacks the well-rounded athleticism of the three men he's competing against.

What Speed lacks in athleticism, he makes up for with experience. He's appeared in 33 games, mostly on special teams. In 2019, he was co-winner of Georgia's Special Teams Most Improved Player award. Speed has a golden opportunity to end his Georgia career on a high note. It'll be interesting to see what he does with that experience this spring.

