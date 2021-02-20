Georgia Position Preview: Defensive Line

Georgia football is always deep on the defensive line and that won't change in the 2021.

Having a deep defensive line has become a Georgia football tradition under head coach Kirby Smart.

Year-after-year, the Bulldogs are able to rotate two, sometimes even three guys at each position. 2021 isn't going to be any different as Georgia is as deep as ever on the defensive line.

Defensive End Depth Chart

Travon Walker, junior

Jalen Carter, sophomore

Tramel Walthour, junior

Defensive Tackle Depth Chart

Devonte Wyatt, senior

Jalen Carter, sophomore

Warren Brinson, sophomore

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, freshman

Nose Guard Depth Chart

Jordan Davis, senior

Nazir Stackhouse, sophomore

Julian Rochester*

*Rochester tore his ACL against Kentucky in 2020 and is questionable this season.

Travon Walker is the only new starter on Georgia's line. He's been a force off the bench since his freshman year so he should be ready for a starring role. Walker adds a more consistent pass rush from the defensive end over his two predecessors.

Devonte Wyatt is one of the more underrated players in the SEC, which is why he's using the free year of eligibility rather than head to the NFL. Wyatt is tough to block, particularly in the running game. However, it's not unusual to see him pressure quarterbacks.

Jordan Davis's return was a huge, pleasant surprise for the Bulldogs as he was already arguably the best interior defensive lineman in the SEC. Davis eats up blocks, opening up space for his teammates to make tackles. Davis is working on improving as a pass rusher. Having three defensive linemen who can shed pass blocks will make Georgia's defensive line a scary unit.

Jalen Carter is the "fourth man" on the defensive line. He's going to regularly sub in for Walker and Wyatt throughout the year. Carter is coming off an impressive freshman campaign, expect him to start building on that year with a solid spring.

Nazir Stackhouse and Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins is a battle to watch going forward. Those two are competing to not just backup Davis this season, but for the starting nose tackle job in 2022. Both are massive, powerful athletes with the talent to anchor Georgia's defensive line for years to come.

