Georgia Spring Position Preview: Edge Rusher

Georgia was one of the best pass rushing teams in 2020, but how will the Bulldogs perform without Azeez Ojulari in 2021?

Dawgs Daily begins its defensive position group reviews with the edge rushers.

Georgia football won't have as much depth at the edge this season, but there is no shortage of talent. Going into the spring, the Bulldogs have three edge rushers they expect to rely on in 2021.

Outside Linebacker Depth Chart:

Adam Anderson, Senior

Nolan Smith, Junior

Robert Beal, Senior

MJ Sherman, Sophomore

Chazz Chambliss, Freshman

Adam Anderson is one of the more consistent pass rushers in the SEC. He was second on the team with 24 pressures and 6.5 sacks despite usually only playing on third downs. Anticipation is building surrounding Anderson in 2021 considering he is expected to receive a bigger role.

However, there are still some parts of his game Anderson needs to work on. He was the third-down rusher because he wasn't consistent enough as a run stopper to play more often. If Anderson can become consistent in these areas, he has All-American potential.

Nolan Smith is the opposite of Anderson. Smith still needs to improve as a pass rusher, but he is already solid in the running game. That's not to say Smith can't rush the quarterback, he ended 2020 with 20 QB pressures. He just needs to convert more of those pressures into sacks.

MJ Sherman is the new face in Georgia's pass rush. With four players ahead of him on the depth chart, opportunities were scarce for the freshman. That's clearly not the case this year with Azeez Ojulari entering the draft and Jermaine Johnson transferring.

Without many snaps to breakdown from Sherman's freshman year, you have to look at his high school tape to get an idea of what to expect from him. That tape is promising as Sherman showed an ability to rush the passer, set the edge in the running game, and cover downfield.

How much of that translates to an elite level in the SEC remains to be seen, but Sherman clearly had a good foundation to develop from.

You may also like

Terrion Arnold Explains Decision To Attend Alabama

Gunner Stockton Talks Commitment, Who's Next?

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BuldogsSI.