Spring Position Preview: O Line

Georgia is expecting an explosive offense in 2021, even without the wide receiver group making an even bigger leap this fall.

The hype is building. The University of Georgia has been in the preseason national title conversation for three years now following the 2017 national title game. However, the hype surrounding the 2021 season feels different.

There are seven draft-eligible juniors returning from a year ago, an additional four returning seniors thanks to the NCAA and what appears to be only two question marks on the entire roster: Defensive backs and the offensive line.

Georgia has spots open in both position groups, and today we take a look at the offensive line.

*Disclaimer: We will assume they begin spring practice the way they ended the 2020 season in terms of a starting five.

Left Tackle

LT1: Xavier Truss

LT2: Broderick Jones

LT3: Amarius Mims

Left Guard

LG1: Jamaree Salyer

LG2: Clay Webb

LG3: Devin Willock

Center

C1: Warren Ericson

C2: Sedrick Van Pran-Granger

C3: Austin Blaske

Right Guard

RG1: Justin Shaffer

RG2: Tate Ratledge

RG3: Micah Morris

Right Tackle

RT1: Warren McClendon

RT2: Owen Condon

RT3: Broderick Jones

RT4: Amarius Mims

Key Battle Grounds

Tackle

McClendon played at a freshman All-American level in 2020, so we expect him to begin spring practice with a hold on one of the tackle positions. Whether that's at right tackle or left, pencil McClendon in as of now. However, that leaves Truss, Condon, Jones and Mims battling for that second tackle spot.

Center

Warren Ericsson finished the season as Georgia’s center and has a good head start, but Sedrick Van Pran-Granger is the future of the position. This spring will be about who wins that position battle, and whether or not the loser can make an impact on the guard position.

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BuldogsSI.