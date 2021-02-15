Spring Position Preview: O Line

The Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcastsSI.com
Georgia Position Preview: Offensive Line

Georgia is expecting an explosive offense in 2021, even without the wide receiver group making an even bigger leap this fall.
Author:
Publish date:

The hype is building. The University of Georgia has been in the preseason national title conversation for three years now following the 2017 national title game. However, the hype surrounding the 2021 season feels different. 

There are seven draft-eligible juniors returning from a year ago, an additional four returning seniors thanks to the NCAA and what appears to be only two question marks on the entire roster: Defensive backs and the offensive line. 

Georgia has spots open in both position groups, and today we take a look at the offensive line. 

*Disclaimer: We will assume they begin spring practice the way they ended the 2020 season in terms of a starting five. 

Left Tackle

  • LT1: Xavier Truss
  • LT2: Broderick Jones
  • LT3: Amarius Mims

Left Guard

  • LG1: Jamaree Salyer
  • LG2: Clay Webb
  • LG3: Devin Willock

Center

  • C1: Warren Ericson
  • C2: Sedrick Van Pran-Granger
  • C3: Austin Blaske

Right Guard

  • RG1: Justin Shaffer
  • RG2: Tate Ratledge
  • RG3: Micah Morris

Right Tackle

  • RT1: Warren McClendon
  • RT2: Owen Condon
  • RT3: Broderick Jones
  • RT4: Amarius Mims

Key Battle Grounds

Tackle

McClendon played at a freshman All-American level in 2020, so we expect him to begin spring practice with a hold on one of the tackle positions. Whether that's at right tackle or left, pencil McClendon in as of now. However, that leaves Truss, Condon, Jones and Mims battling for that second tackle spot. 

Center

Warren Ericsson finished the season as Georgia’s center and has a good head start, but Sedrick Van Pran-Granger is the future of the position. This spring will be about who wins that position battle, and whether or not the loser can make an impact on the guard position. 

