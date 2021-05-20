UGA Defenders That Could Reach All-American Status in 2021

Georgia Football fields another star-studded defense in 2021 and that should manifest with several All-American selections at the end of the year.

Georgia Football is yet to field a bad defense in the Kirby Smart era. Year after year, the Bulldogs field one of the better units in the nation, and 2021 shouldn't be any different.

That greatness could be apparent on the All-American lists at the end of the year.

Jordan Davis – Nose Guard

No one would have blamed Davis had he decided to enter the 2021 NFL Draft. This was a thin year for interior defensive linemen, so it's not a stretch to say Davis would have been a first-round pick.

Davis is Georgia's leading double-team taker. Sure, that's not a real statistic, but it matters. The senior takes pride in engaging multiple offensive linemen each snap because he knows he makes his teammates' jobs easier.

Through his first three seasons, Davis struggled to keep his weight down. Because of this, he has never been a regular factor in pass defense. Conditioning is what Davis is working on this summer and if he can help Georgia rush quarterbacks more often, he'll likely earn consensus All-American honors.

Travon Walker – Defensive End

Walker is going to be one of few every-down players in Georgia's defense. At his best, Walker is a factor as a pass rusher and a run stopper, though he's not too shabby in pass coverage.

2021 is Walker's first and perhaps only season as a starting defensive end in Athens, and Georgia will rely on him to rush off the edge more often than anyone else. That could lead to a 10-plus sack season for Walker in 2021, making him worthy of one of college football's top honors.

Adam Anderson – Sam Linebacker

You would be hard-pressed to find a more underrated player than Anderson. Despite his prowess as a pass rusher being obvious, Anderson rarely shows up in discussions about the best rushers or linebackers in the nation. Though that should change as the season goes on.

Anderson will do much more than just rush quarterbacks in 2021 as he cross-trained at nickel/STAR in the spring. He'll still come close to leading Georgia in sacks and hurries, but his transition to a solid all-around defender will help him earn national recognition.

Nakobe Dean – Mike Linebacker

Georgia's defense revolves around the "money" linebacker. This year, that linebacker is Dean, who earned the job last year by stepping up when Monty Rice suffered a foot injury.

Dean is the prototypical middle linebacker for Georgia's system. He reads defenses at a professional level and is always one step ahead of the offense. Blockers rarely get a chance to touch him and Dean is the best solo tackler anywhere on the field.

Tykee Smith – Nickel/STAR

Smith already has one All-American season under his belt. The recent transfer earned the honor as a leading defensive back at West Virginia last year. Smith followed defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae to Athens, so he's staying with the coach who developed him into an All-American.

Smith is to Georgia's defensive backfield, what Dean is to the front-seven. He will make plays from sideline-to-sideline; on either side of the line of scrimmage; against the run or the pass.

Potential All-SEC Players

Devonte Wyatt – Defensive Tackle

Jalen Carter – Defensive Tackle

Nolan Smith – Jack Linebacker

Quay Walker – Will Linebacker

Lewis Cine – Safety

Chris Smith – Safety

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

