Potential Freshmen Phenoms on Offense

Georgia Football signed another elite recruiting class in 2021, and two of the classes offensive players could shine as true freshmen.

There's a lot of hype on Georgia Football's offense, most of it centered around established players at quarterback, running back and wide receiver. However, there are a few newcomers from the 2021 class capable of having big freshman seasons.

Adonai Mitchell – Wide Receiver

Mitchell was the talk of the town during spring camp. He blew coaches and viewers away with his route running ability, and he lived up to the hype with a 100-plus-yard performance in the G-Day Game.

Arik Gilbert's transfer and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint's rehab has stolen the attention Mitchell gained in the spring, but he is a name you shouldn't forget. Those skills Mitchell flashed in the spring should translate to the regular season. Mitchell is very good at getting himself open and he has great chemistry with quarterback J.T. Daniels.

Brock Bowers – Tight End

After signing the big, monster tight end in Darnell Washington in the 2020 class, Georgia switched gears in 2021 by signing the more athletic Brock Bowers. While Washington will beat defenses with his sheer size, Bowers will succeed with his surprising speed and agility, as well as his ability to find open space.

The two young tight ends should complement each other very well this season. Expect Georgia to ease Bowers into the offense in short-yardage situations. But by the end of the year, Daniels will start targeting Bowers on deeper downfield passes.

