Projecting Georgia Players That Will Be Preseason All-American/All-SEC

It's never too early to look ahead to next season, and who doesn't want to look ahead to the 2021 Georgia football team?

The Bulldogs have perhaps the best roster in the SEC and that will certainly be on display when the preseason All-SEC and All-American teams are revealed later this year. Here are the players you should expect to see on those teams.

Jordan Davis, nose guard

First-Team All-SEC / First-Team All-American

Georgia's biggest player might be its best, and his return in 2021 certainly makes a huge impact. Jordan Davis is a dominant player at the line of scrimmage, especially in the running game where's he's instrumental in preventing holes from forming.

Jake Camarda, punter

First-Team All-SEC / First-Team All-American

With 10-out-of-36 punts downed inside the 10-yard-line, Jake Camarda is truly one of the best punters in the nation. Camarda is an extension of the defense because of how often he flips field position with his leg.

JT Daniels, quarterback

First-Team All-SEC / Second-team All-American

JT Daniels totally transformed Georgia's offense when he became the starting quarterback. His strong arm, willingness to use said arm, and the trust he places in his receivers elevates Georgia's offense from one that struggles to score, to an offense that can potentially score at will.

Zamir White, running back

First-Team All-SEC

*Assuming he returns

Injuries and spending two years on a mediocre offense have kept Zamir White from living up to expectations. Now, clearly at 100-percent, and with the most talented Georgia offense ever around him, White is primed for a memorable season.

George Pickens, receiver

First-Team All-SEC

Through two games, it's clear that Daniels has a great relationship with George Pickens. In an offense designed to stretch the field and with a quarterback that trusts him to make the tough catches, Pickens has a great opportunity to become Georgia's second 1,000-yard receiver.

Nakobe Dean, linebacker

First-Team All-SEC

Georgia's defense will revolve around Nakobe Dean this year. He is the next great Georgia linebacker in a defense that is now synonymous with the position. Dean is always around the ball, regardless of if the play is a run or a pass, near the sidelines or in the middle of the field.

Jack Podlesny, placekicker

First-Team All-SEC

Jack Podlesny had a fantastic debut season, converting 13-of-16 field goal attempts and being a perfect 38-of-38 on extra points. The cherry on top of that season was a 53-yard game-winner in the Peach Bowl. That clutch factor will propel "Jack Frost" to first-team All-SEC.

Jermaine Burton, receiver

Second-Team All-SEC

Jermaine Burton is a second-tier receiver in the SEC right now. By season's end, his name will be mentioned in the same breath as Pickens'. Like Pickens, Burton makes tough catches look routine.

Devonte Wyatt, defensive tackle

Second-Team All-SEC

Devonte Wyatt is one of the more underrated players in the SEC, but his surprise announcement to return for his senior year will garner him the attention he deserves. Wyatt is an every-down interior lineman, capable of busting through the line on run and pass plays.

Adam Anderson, edge

Second-Team All-SEC

In two seasons as a backup (16 games total), Adam Anderson has 7.5 sacks. Georgia clearly trusts his pass-rushing ability, preferring him over other edge rushers on obvious passing downs. His lack of prowess in the run game keeps him from being a first-teamer, but he has all offseason to work on that.