Pro Day Preview - Players with Most to Gain

Georgia is set to host their NFL Pro Day event Wednesday. We preview the event and tell you what's at stake for several of the draft-eligible participants.

Pro Day events at college football programs all across the country are nothing new by any means. However, for the first time since 1982, there is no NFL Combine to act as a starting point for NFL evaluators.

So, without an official NFL Combine, there's a major emphasis being placed on the Pro Day event at each prospect's respective programs.

Which brings us to Wednesday, as Georgia's draft-eligible juniors and seniors take the field to go through drills on national television beginning at 11 AM.

Participants

S, Richard LeCounte

DL, Malik Herring*

OL, Ben Cleveland

LB, Monty Rice

CB, DJ Daniel

DB, Mark Webb

TE, Tre' McKitty

EDGE, Azeez Ojulari

CB, Tyson Campbell

CB, Eric Stokes Jr

OL, Trey Hill*

*Malik Herring is recovering from a torn ACL suffered in the Reese's Senior Bowl event. Trey Hill underwent surgery in December on both knees, though sources indicated it was a minor procedure. Hill could participate.

How to watch:

The NFL Network will broadcast the event starting at 11 AM. You can watch HERE. The SEC Network will broadcast the event as well here.

Players With Most to Gain

EDGE, Azeez Ojulari

Already to be viewed as a first-round draft pick, Ojulari has been hovering in the back end of the first round. An eye-popping performance from the Redshirt Sophomore edge defender could loft him into that upper echelon of prospects in this draft. This year, the No. 5 overall draft pick will sign for $29M. The No. 25th overall draft pick will sign for $12M.

What's keeping Ojulari out of that Top-10 discussion currently are the questions about his size. At 240 pounds, insane testing measurables will help ward off NFL Scouts and GMs from getting bogged down in those concerns.

CB, Eric Stokes

Stokes has already had his "wow" moment at a scouting combine during this draft process. He ran a 4.25 in the forty at 6'1, 196 pounds during the House of Athlete Scouting Combine just a week ago.

If he can duplicate his performance in Athens in front of NFL scouts, he will force evaluators to take yet another look at his tape and come back even more impressed. Stokes played exceptionally well for two seasons at Georgia and is rising up draft boards already.

OL, Ben Cleveland

Fifty. That's the number everyone wants to see Wednesday in the weight room from offensive guard Ben Cleveland. The NFL Combine record on the number of bench press reps at 225 pounds is 49, Cleveland has been adamant about breaking that record.

And he's got a real shot to do it. The 6'6, 345-pound road grader has been stopped around the 50 rep mark multiple times during his weight room career in Athens. Additionally, sources expect Cleveland to run "freakishly fast" in the forty. Considering his size, Cleveland has some impressive straight-line speed.

S, Richard LeCounte

Curiosity. NFL evaluators and even Georgia fans themselves are clamoring to see LeCounte return to form. The latest reports were that LeCounte was "preparing for the biggest job interview of his young life." That report obviously coming from nonother than his mother, Ericka LeCounte, on the Georgia State House Floor.

