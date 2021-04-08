The Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcastsSI.com
Projected Running Back Depth Chart Through Three Weeks of Spring

Georgia football has completed three weeks of spring, it's time to see where the running backs stand.
Georgia football's running back room hasn't produced many headlines this spring and perhaps that's a good thing.

The only notable headlines from the position are Kenny McIntosh's injury and Lovasea Carroll switching positions. McIntosh has missed most of spring practice, including last Saturday's scrimmage. It is a minor elbow injury and he may return before the end of spring.

Carroll switched to cornerback at the beginning of spring and he's made the most of the transition. He performed very well in Georgia's first scrimmage and he's making a case to stay at cornerback permanently. 

Losing one running back shouldn't affect Georgia's depth this season. The Bulldogs still have five solid, reliable ball carriers. This is perhaps the deepest stable in school history considering all five could receive meaningful playing time this year.

Bell Cow Back Depth Chart:

The running back that will get the bulk of the traditional early-down, or short-yardage carries.

  • RB1A: Zamir White, Senior
  • RB1B: Kendall Milton, Sophomore
  • RB2: Daijun Edwards, Sophomore

Gadget Back Depth Chart:

Ultra-athletic and can make plays in space and out of the backfield. A home-run hitter.

  • GB1: James Cook, Senior
  • GB2: Kenny McIntosh, Junior

Zamir White is still considered the starter, but that doesn't mean Kendall Milton is the backup. White has the experience and he's a proven bell-cow back. Milton has all of the physical and intangible tools, but he's still unproven as a primary running back.

James Cook and McIntosh are players you shouldn't take your eye off of. Both are factors in the passing game, Cook is more of a deep threat because of his break-away speed. On short-to-intermediate routes, Georgia can't go wrong with either back.

McIntosh plays the traditional running back role better than Cook. He runs between the tackles better and is more plays with more physicality. But Cook is still capable on the ground, and he can really hurt defenses once they've been worn down.

