CFB Analyst Ranks Georgia No. 1 in Preseason Rankings

At the conclusion of Monday’s CFP National Championship Game Joel Klatt, college football reporter for Fox Sports, released his way too early preseason Top-10 rankings. With Georgia as his No. 1 ranked team heading into the 2021 season.

Georgia Alabama Oklahoma Ohio State Clemson Iowa State Indiana Miami North Carolina Notre Dame

While these rankings don’t matter at all to Georgia, it is interesting to see where Klatt sees each of these respective programs at the end of the season and where each program stands in relation to losing players to the NFL.

Alabama capped off one of the most historic seasons on the offensive side of the ball in college football history led by two Heisman trophy finalists and the eventual winner in wide receiver Devonta Smith. Alabama will likely Mac Jones, Najee Harris, Devonta Smith, Alex Leatherwood, Landon Dickerson, and Jaylen Waddle all off the offensive side of the ball, in addition to a strong defensive core. The Tide will likely reload as they often have under Saban but they have few returning players that have extensive college football experience.

As you move down the list the board looks better and better for Georgia. Clemson and Ohio State are storied programs but will both lose their quarterbacks to the NFL Draft this offseason. Again, these schools have a track record of reloading but losing quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields is no small hurdle.

The field from there is interesting. Oklahoma likely enters next season with the same goal in mind as Georgia: the field is as open as it has been in years and they have a quarterback with college football experience returning. Notre Dame loses key players in many spots, and from there the lesser competition will likely take the other schools off the board. Yes, Indiana is in the Big Ten, but it is hard to imagine the Hoosiers putting together a run at the College Football Playoff.

Head Coach Kirby Smart is entering a pivotal season of his career. There are no more excuses, as the college football landscape is as barren as it has been in five years. Georgia has the experience and talent returning, and the expectation around this team is simple: a national title.

