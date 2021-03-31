Receivers Benefitting From Injuries This Spring

Georgia football is short four receivers for the rest of spring practice, but that just means more opportunities for other receivers on the team.

Before Georgia football began spring practice on March 16, all eyes were on the receiving corps as the Bulldogs planned to transition to an explosive, pass-first offense.

Two weeks later and the receivers still have all of the attention, just not the receivers anyone had in mind. Dominick Blaylock and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint have recovered from their injuries, but they're still not healthy enough to fully practice. George Pickens tore his ACL in week two, and Jermaine Burton suffered an injury Tuesday that'll end his spring season.

These injuries have created opportunities for other receivers, which should only make the team better in the long run.

Kearis Jackson and Demetris Robertson: Both are in their fourth-year at UGA and are seen as leaders of the team. Jackson and Robinson get a chance to put their stature to good use with a receiving corps that's now mostly made up of inexperienced players.

Arian Smith: Possibly the fastest football player on the team, Smith returned from injury late last season and immediately made an impact by scoring a 31-yard touchdown on his first career catch. He followed that up with a 55-yard grab in the Peach Bowl. Because of injuries, Smith has moved from the middle of Georgia's receiving rotation to the very top, a role he has seemed destined for since he signed with Georgia.

Justin Robinson: The McDonough native is an impressive player physically, but he was overshadowed on the recruiting trail because of how seldom his high school team passed the ball. But Robinson has displayed skills on film and in practice that will convince you that he has superstar potential.

Adonai Mitchell: The early-enrollee is reportedly impressing the Georgia coaches in practice. At 6-4 and 200 lbs., he has the frame to eventually become a physical mismatch. That might come to fruition sooner because of the new opportunites. Sources have been thoroughly impressed with his route running ability.

