Buzz Swirling Around Georgia's Rookies Already

The 2021 NFL Draft has come to a close and former Bulldogs have found homes. Here is intel on how teams view the Georgia products.

Georgia had eight players selected in the 2021 NFL Draft and had a few others enter as undrafted free agents. The former Bulldogs have found new homes, and Dawgs Daily compiled intel from various branches of SI.com on how teams view the Georgia products.

Eric Stokes, CB

Source: Bill Huber, Packer Central

Huber noted that the consensus opinion was split on Stokes. Some loved it, others hated it.

He said in his summary of Stokes' profile that:

"What will trouble scouts is his lack of ball production. He didn’t have any interceptions in his first two seasons. He had four in 2020 but, as noted by PFF, each of those came on either overthrows by the quarterback or stopped routes by the receiver.

At Georgia’s pro day, Stokes broke 4.3 in the 40, making him one of the fastest players in the draft. With excellent coverage numbers and above-average size, he’s one of the top corners in class."

Huber also reported that the Packers fell in love with Stokes' forty-yard dash time. Stokes clocked in a 4.28 on three separate occasions during his pre-draft workouts.

Tyson Campbell, CB



Source: Kassidy Hill, Jaguar Report

Hill published an article discussing the possibility that the Jaguars could ask Campbell to do a variety of things.

It sounds like the Jaguar backend needs help in any way possible and Campbell's versatility was a key factor in his selection at No. 33 overall.

Here is what Hill had to say:

"The Jaguars secondary was a lesson in no depth last season, as multiple injuries forced the club to start six different corners. Of those who started at corner in 2020, all but Tre Herndon missed time either with injury or on the inactive list. For that matter, safety wasn’t much better.

By the end of the second night of the NFL Draft, the Jaguars had grabbed another safety, Syracuse’s Andre Cisco at 65th overall. And with five more picks on Day 3 of the NFL Draft, that number could continue to increase. Which is good…because Tyson Campbell wants to play corner. Specifically, outside corner.

He has versatility though, with the ability to play inside at nickel as well. That’s what made him so intriguing at the 33rd pick, according to Head Coach Urban Meyer."

Azeez Ojulari, DE

Source: Nick Falato, Giants Country

Falato broke down Ojulari's film while at Georgia and came away impressed with what he saw.

Here is what he had to say after watching Azeez in the pre-draft process:

"Ojualri was my second graded EDGE behind Miami’s Jaelan Phillips, and he would have been a prime candidate for the Giants at pick 20 after the round one trade down.

Gettleman and the Giants staff recognize that the 2022 NFL Draft may be more of a certainty, so acquiring assets for that draft may be in the best interest for the longevity of the New York Giants. Ojulari was a productive redshirt sophomore who executed a variety of roles for Georgia’s defense."

Monty Rice, ILB

Source: Ian Kayanja, All Titans

Rice wasn't a flashy pick for the Titans, but he brings a lot of important tools to a linebacker room that needs them right now.

Ian Kayanja spoke highly of the selection, saying:

"He did not dazzle draft analysts with his size, speed or athleticism, but over four years at Georgia he consistently displayed an important trait for any player at his position – an ability to find the football. He reads plays well, keeps himself in position to make a play and reacts decisively at the right moment.

“He kept showing up, kept making plays and the more we talked with him, got to know him, this is a confident player who was willing to lead inside and was productive,” coach Mike Vrabel said. “… Kept tackling the ball. Kept flying around. And I think that this was a player that really grew on us, and me personally I think as a coach in our conversations with him and watching him on film.”

Ben Cleveland, OG

Source: Todd Karpovich, Raven Country

The Ravens decided to build up the trenches on both sides of the ball in the 2021 NFL Draft. They took edge rusher Jayson Oweh from Penn State in Round 1 and later took Ben Cleveland.

Karpovich noted that Cleveland brought something to the offensive line that it doesn't currently have, which is a strong interior offensive lineman. Here is what he had to say:

"The Ravens selected Ben Cleveland with the 94th overall pick and he’ll compete for a starting job at left guard. Cleveland is a massive 6-foot-6, 357 pounds, is nicknamed Big Country and has eaten squirrel.

He’ll be looking to maul his matchups.

“What I can tell you is at the start of the day, if you had told us that we would’ve gotten Ben Cleveland, we would’ve turned it in right then and there,” DeCosta said."

Tre McKitty', TE

Source: Fernando Ramirez, Charger Report

McKitty' gets to play with a future MVP candidate and budding star at the quarterback position in Justin Herbert,

Ramirez was bullish on the selection of McKitty', saying:

"Throughout his collegiate career, McKitty had four different offensive coordinators. He had to change offenses numerous times and learned how to adapt.

One of the biggest strengths is blocking, which he takes a lot of pride in that area of his game. He felt like his blocking was good at Florida State but took the next step as a Bulldog."

Richard LeCounte, S

Source: Pete Smith, Browns Digest

Smith noted that LeCounte will be fighting for a roster spot in camp for the Browns.

His evaluation of LeCounte included that there was a potential coverage safety role for him:

"Richard LeCounte will be fighting for a spot on the roster as deep safety depth, having played a combo safety for Georgia. His pro day is pretty meaningless as he was still recovering from a traffic accident from Halloween. According to LeCounte, he has only just recently gotten back to 100 percent health with a broken bone in his foot.

In his last 20 games, his junior and the senior season he had before the accident, LeCounte produced an outstanding seven interceptions."

Trey Hill, C

Source: James Rapien, All Bengals

Here is Rapien's report on Hill, who fell later into Day 3 than initially expected:

"The Bengals knew they needed to give their offensive line a boost in the 2021 NFL Draft and that's exactly what they've done.

Cincinnati picked Georgia center Trey Hill in the sixth-round (190th overall) on Saturday.

Hill was Dane Brugler's eighth-ranked center in this class. He was a three-year starter at Georgia. He appeared in 26 straight games for the Bulldogs and has experience at both guard and center."

Mark Webb, CB

Source: Fernando Ramirez, Charger Report

Webb was added as special teams help for the Chargers. He could see his role expand in camp and already has a few familiar faces in the organization:

"He was very emotional, thinking back to starting at Georgia as a receiver than converting to a defensive back. That is what Telesco and head coach Brandon Staley see him as, a defensive back. They feel like he can play different roles on the defensive backline."