Georgia Football Roster Update

Georgia Roster Update
We are officially days away from the University of Georgia beginning the 2021 spring semester on January 13th, and though the overwhelming majority of the pending NFL Draft decisions have already been made there are still some questions left unanswered.
Seniors yet to announce decision
- DB Prather Hudson
- WR Demetris Robertson
- OL Daniel Gothard
- OLB Walter Grant
- DL Julian Rochester
Juniors yet to announce decision
- OL Jamaree Salyer
- RB Zamir White
- EDGE Adam Anderson
We here at Dawgs Daily on SI.com are under the impression that all three of the aforementioned juniors are likely returning to Georgia for their senior seasons.
Players Returning
- OL Justin Shaffer
- DT Devonte Wyatt
- RB James Cook
- WR Kearis Jackson
- QB JT Daniels
- DT Jordan Davis
Seniors off to the NFL
- OL Ben Cleveland, declared for NFL Draft*
- CB DJ Daniel, declared for NFL Draft*
- LB Monty Rice, declared for NFL Draft*
- TE Tre' McKitty, declared for NFL Draft*
- DB Mark Webb, declared for NFL Draft*
- DE Malik Herring, declared for NFL Draft*
- S Richard LeCounte, declared for NFL Draft*
- OLB Jermaine Johnson, transferred to FSU
- LB Nate McBride, Retired
*Officially declared for NFL Draft
Juniors Declaring Early
- OL Trey Hill
- EDGE Azeez Ojulari
- CB, Tyson Campbell
- CB, Eric Stokes Jr.
The one position that's been hit the hardest by NFL Draft declarations is without a doubt the cornerbacks' room. With DJ Daniel, Tyson Campbell, and Eric Stokes off to the NFL, Georgia's only corner with starting experience is Tyrique Stevenson who also plays a role as the STAR during most games for Georgia despite the start at corner in the Peach Bowl against Cincinnati. That being said, there's no question there's ample talent in that room.
Kelee Ringo was the consensus No. 1 corner coming out of high school in 2020, Nyland Green made the SI99 in 2021, Jalen Kimber, Daran Branch, Ameer Speed, and Kamari Lassiter are all SEC caliber corners.
