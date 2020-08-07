Georgia Football Schedule Announced - Will Add Arkansas and Miss St.

The SEC announced they would be moving to a ten-game, conference only schedules for the 2020 season last week. Each SEC team plays eight conference games per season, which means they needed to add an additional two non-divisional games to the schedule for each SEC member.

Friday on the SEC Network they announced each of the school's additional non-divisional games.

So, here is how Georgia's schedule will look in 2020

*Keep in mind they have not announced the dates for each game. Only the additional two non-divisional games were announced today. So, this order can, and likely will, be readjusted when they announce the dates of the matchups.

In fact, Dari Nowkhoa stated that the original dates have been thrown out completely. It could be safe to assume that the SEC would prefer to move the Alabama game away from the start of the season to add a bit of anticipation for that matchup.

@ Alabama

Vanderbilt

Auburn

@ Missouri

Florida (Jacksonville)

@ South Carolina

Tennessee

@ Kentucky

*@Arkansas

*Miss State

*Indicates additional SEC West crossover games.

The matchup with Florida will remain in Jacksonville. Georgia's athletic director, Greg McGarity stated that despite rumors of potentially hosting that matchup this fall, the last thing he wanted to do was be forced to go to Gainesville the following year when there's a possibility for a full home-field advantage as opposed to what will be allowed this fall.

The SEC schedule is currently set to start on September 26th.

The schedule was plenty difficult with Alabama, Auburn, Florida, and even Tennessee on the schedule, but Arkansas and Miss State makes things a bit easier.

The original rumors of potentially adding the 2021 non-divisional matchups would have been far more favorable for the Georgia schedule. And that's exactly what came to fruition today on the SEC Network.

