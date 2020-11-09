SI.com
DawgsDaily
Coach Smart Gives Update on Kendall Milton Injury

Evan Crowell

Feels like I am having to write too many of these. More injury news on the Bulldogs. As we confirmed just minutes ago wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint had surgery on his broken ankle, and Coach Smart characterized Kendall Milton’s MCL sprain as a week to week injury.

While his status is now out of question against Missouri it appears that the ground game will almost exclusively feature running back Zamir White. Against an often stacked box that Missouri has this is something to keep an eye on. A week after disappointing quarterback play losing a top back is not exciting for this UGA offense.

This also ensure Milton will lose multiple game reps that could prepare him for next season. While it has no impact on if he is the back of the future many around the fan base wanted Milton to get opportunities for life beyond Zamir White.

Hopefully Milton is able to return sooner rather than later and provide a boost for the Dawgs. On the bright side, at least his knee injury was only a sprain and won’t limit his training in the offseason.

Expect a heavy dosage of Zamir White and James Cook moving forward. Both encompass what the Bulldogs look for in a running back but losing Milton, who leads the team in yards per carry,

It is a tough blow for the Bulldogs. Nonetheless, they now regroup and look to Missouri. 

