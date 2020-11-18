Georgia Snaps a 45-Game Streak This Saturday

All good things must come to an end. Such is true about a streak that has defined Georgia football over the last four seasons.

Starting on September 30, 2017, the Bulldogs played 45 games as a top 10 team. Prior to this Saturday, Georgia's last game outside the top 10 was the 31-3 victory over Mississippi State in 2017. Coincidentally, Mississippi State is Georgia's opponent this Saturday.

36 of those weeks were spent inside the top five, including a pair of 11-week stretches from November 10, 2018 to October 12, 2019, and November 16, 2019 to November 7, 2020.

Following the loss to Florida two weeks ago, Georgia dropped to No. 12 in the AP Poll and fell another spot to No. 13 following the bye week.

This time around, the Bulldogs will need more than just a four-touchdown win over Mississippi State to re-enter the top 10. Georgia improved to 4-0 with a pair of top-25 victories when it defeated Mississippi State in 2017. If Georgia wins this Saturday, it'll have a 5-2 record. There are five undefeated teams in the six spots ahead of Georgia and each of them will likely remain unbeaten after this weekend.

Though a win will help Georgia's ascent back into the top 10. After Mississippi State, Georgia plays South Carolina (11/28), Vanderbilt (12/5) and Missouri (12/19). Assuming Georgia wins-out, the Bulldogs will have an 8-2 record, which, along with two wins over ranked teams, should send them back into the top 10.

