Georgia vs South Carolina: Score Predictions

Brooks Austin

With the Georgia Bulldogs in Columbia, S.C. to play the Gamecocks, there are several story lines. Head coach Kirby Smart is set to face off against his former teammate and quarterback at the University of Georgia, Mike Bobo. Bobo has taken over the coaching duties at South Carolina following the firing of fellow former Dawg Will Muschamp, who was fired. 

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels is set to make his second start for the Bulldogs and following his debut, there's ample anticipation for what he will do. 

Defensively, Georgia is looking to bounce back from consecutive underwhelming performances against Florida and Mississippi State. 

Brooks Austin, Lead Editor

Georgia 38, South Carolina 17

This South Carolina squad is extremely depleted. Between their coaching having been fired midway through the season to their top two defensive players — Jaycee Horn and Israel Mukuamu — opting out, the Gamecocks have seen better days. I don't foresee JT Daniels needing to pass for 400 yards in this game to win, but when they do ask him to get the job done through the air, it shouldn't be an issue. 

Daniels rolls, running back Zamir White has another 100-plus-yard performance and Georgia's defense gives up a meaningless touchdown late in the football game. 

Kyle Funderburk, Lead Writer

Georgia 45, South Carolina 10

South Carolina has far too many holes in its roster to compete with Georgia. The Gamecocks are short several players on a defense that is near the bottom of the SEC in every statistical category.

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels settled into last week's game quickly despite the low output from the running game and Mississippi State's solid pass rush. South Carolina's defense is a far cry from Mississippi State. The Gamecocks are near the bottom in every statistical category on defense, and their depleted roster is a big reason why. They're not going to stop Zamir White and Georgia's running game the same way Mississippi State did.

South Carolina's roster depletion also stretches to its offense. Leading receiver Shi Smith is in concussion protocol and he is out. Smith has over 30 more catches and 300 more yards than second-leading receiver Nick Muse. The Gamecocks will rely on running back Kevin Harris to open up their offense, but he's running against the best run defense in the SEC.

While Georgia's balance produces points early and often, South Carolina's lack of balance will make scoring a chore all game long.

Jonathan Williams, Staff Writer

Georgia 37, South Carolina 13

The JT Daniels show got off to a hot start last week and there are no signs it will stop this week against the Gamecocks. Two of South Carolina’s best defensive backs opted out of the season meaning the throwing lanes will be open all game long. With improvement in the running game and a better performance from the offensive line, Georgia will be able to coast their way to another victory and capturing revenge against their divisional opponent.

