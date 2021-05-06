What Happens at Corner for UGA?

Georgia Football has plenty of talent at cornerback, but not a lot of game experience. And the competition is still wide open after the spring.

The biggest area of concern for Georgia Football is undoubtedly the cornerback position.

All three starters from last season entered the NFL Draft, and one potential starter entered the transfer portal. To say the Bulldogs were gutted at cornerback is an understatement.

Fortunately for Georgia, there are four players on the roster with tremendous upside. Three of which started in the G-Day Game and played almost every snap. No one emerged from that game as a front-runner for a starting role and that competition may last through the beginning of this season.

Depth Chart

CB1: Ameer Speed, redshirt senior

CB2: Kelee Ringo, redshirt freshman

CB3: Jalen Kimber, redshirt freshman

CB4: Nyland Green, freshman

Ringo is the most naturally talented player of the bunch. However, a torn labrum kept him from practicing last season and the setback relegated him to the second-team defense in the G-Day Game. Though he played very well in that scrimmage, showing off the speed and physicality he's known for.

Kimber doesn't have Ringo's natural gifts, but he's just as physical, a trait he showed by breaking up a few back-shoulder throws in the G-Day Game. He's not yet at the optimum size for a cornerback in the SEC and his goal this summer will be to add some good mass.

When it comes to experience, Speed blows Ringo and Kimber both away, and if Kirby Smart has proven anything over the last five years in Athens, it’s that he values experience. He arrived on campus back in 2017 and he's appeared in 36 games, mostly on special teams. Speed remained patient and thanks to the three departures, he finally has an opportunity to contribute.

Experience isn't his only advantage. Speed is by far the largest of Georgia's cornerbacks at 6-3 and 211 lbs. He puts his size to good use by being physical. Like Kimber, he also broke up a few back-shoulder passes. However, his physicality got the better of him when he slipped in tight coverage against Demetris Robertson, giving up a long touchdown.

As for whether or not Georgia attempts to add a quality veteran in the back end via the transfer portal, sources have indicated Georgia won’t be taking players for depth purposes only. The transfer portal is for impact players on at this point in Georgia’s program. Players have until June 1st to enter the portal, and if the right impact player present himself, then and only then will Georgia make a move.

