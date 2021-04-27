Position Review: How do things at Safety shake out?

Spring Position Review: Safety
Safety was the weak spot on Georgia's defense for much of 2020, but with two talented starters returning, the position should become a strength in 2021.
The real task this spring was finding depth. While Georgia doesn't typically like to rotate safeties, it will need quality players to step up in the case of an injury. Christopher Smith wasn't quite ready to play in place of Richard LeCounte last season and he struggled against Florida's explosive offense.
What did the spring camp reveal about Georgia's depth at safety?
Depth Chart
- SA1: Lewis Cine
- SA2: Christopher Smith
- SA3: Latavious Brini
- SA4: Major Burns
- SA5: David Daniel
- SA6: Dan Jackson
Cine asserted himself as Georgia's top safety during the spring and he played almost every down in the G-Day Game. He was the victim of two perfect J.T. Daniels passes in the scrimmage, but his positioning forced Daniels to make perfect passes. That is something you can expect from Cine this year and most quarterbacks aren't capable of making those perfect passes.
After taking his lumps against Florida last year, Smith responded by playing very well in Georgia's last four games. Smith is the fastest and quickest of Georgia's two starting safeties. That translates to impressive closing speed. He displayed that in the G-Day Game where he got to receivers almost as soon as they caught the ball.
Brini is Georgia's utility defensive back. Before Tykee Smith chose to transfer to Georgia, we considered Brini the front-runner for the starting nickel-star role. But Smith is a finished product, he earned All-American honors at West Virginia last year. Smith is likely going to start at nickel-star, but Brini is a little too good to get lost in the shuffle. He showed that in the Peach Bowl and again at G-Day. Georgia will find a good role for Brini.
