Position Review: How do things at Safety shake out?

Georgia has two solid starters at safety, but depth at the position is a mystery and Georgia may have to use guys from other positions to fill out the depth chart.

Safety was the weak spot on Georgia's defense for much of 2020, but with two talented starters returning, the position should become a strength in 2021.

The real task this spring was finding depth. While Georgia doesn't typically like to rotate safeties, it will need quality players to step up in the case of an injury. Christopher Smith wasn't quite ready to play in place of Richard LeCounte last season and he struggled against Florida's explosive offense.

What did the spring camp reveal about Georgia's depth at safety?

Depth Chart

SA1: Lewis Cine

SA2: Christopher Smith

SA3: Latavious Brini

SA4: Major Burns

SA5: David Daniel

SA6: Dan Jackson

Cine asserted himself as Georgia's top safety during the spring and he played almost every down in the G-Day Game. He was the victim of two perfect J.T. Daniels passes in the scrimmage, but his positioning forced Daniels to make perfect passes. That is something you can expect from Cine this year and most quarterbacks aren't capable of making those perfect passes.

After taking his lumps against Florida last year, Smith responded by playing very well in Georgia's last four games. Smith is the fastest and quickest of Georgia's two starting safeties. That translates to impressive closing speed. He displayed that in the G-Day Game where he got to receivers almost as soon as they caught the ball.

Brini is Georgia's utility defensive back. Before Tykee Smith chose to transfer to Georgia, we considered Brini the front-runner for the starting nickel-star role. But Smith is a finished product, he earned All-American honors at West Virginia last year. Smith is likely going to start at nickel-star, but Brini is a little too good to get lost in the shuffle. He showed that in the Peach Bowl and again at G-Day. Georgia will find a good role for Brini.

You May Also Like

Spring Position Review: Inside Linebacker

Latest on Potential Departure of Dan Lanning to Kansas

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.