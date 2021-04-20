Spring Position Review: Wide Receiver

Despite losing George Pickens, Georgia football improved at wide receiver thanks to several breakout performances on the practice field.

It's not often that a team can lose its best receiver and still say it improved at the position. That's how Georgia football ended spring practice on Saturday.

George Pickens' ACL tear is still a huge deal, there's no other way to spin that fact. However, the Bulldogs proved that their receiving corps is more than just Pickens and some other dudes. There is plenty of talent and skill in the group, and that was on display all spring.

X-Receiver

X1: Adonai Mitchell

X1: Justin Robinson

X1: Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint

X2: Jackson Meeks

Mitchell stands alone as the breakout star of the spring game. Sources raved about him for weeks and he lived up to the hype with a 105-yard performance in the G-Day Game. The overlooked newcomer is a fantastic route runner and he already has great chemistry with quarterback JT Daniels.

Unfortunately, neither Robinson nor Rosemy-Jacksaint was available for the G-Day Game. Robinson was excelling on the practice field. He has a big, athletic frame that he puts to good use in one-on-one situations. Rosemy-Jacksaint is still working his way back from the leg injury he suffered while scoring a touchdown against Florida.

It's too early to tell exactly who will take over this spot, so for now, until everyone is healthy, it' a toss-up.

Z-Receiver

Y1: Jermaine Burton

Y2: Demetris Robertson

Y3: Kearis Jackson

Burton gave Georgia fans a scare a few weeks ago when he was carted off the practice field. Fortunately, his injury was minor and he will be cleared for all summer activities. Burton was the blossoming superstar near the end of last season and with George Pickens out for the year, Georgia will rely on Burton to be a pillar of its offense.

Don't forget about Robertson. The now fourth-year senior is poised for that "better-late-than-never" season. He's years removed from his season-ending injury and he's receiving passes from the most talented and confident quarterback of his long career.

Slot Receiver

S1: Kearis Jackson

S2: Arian Smith

S3: Dominick Blaylock

S4: Jaylen Johnson

S5: Ladd McConkey

Jackson is looking to build on the best season of his college career. He looked at home in Todd Monken's limited offense in 2020, so he should be in for a stellar year with a wide-open playbook.

Arian Smith was frequently targetted at the G-Day Game. Unfortunately, a lot of those targets were inaccurate. But there's a reason the quarterbacks kept passing to him. Smith is too fast for most defenders to handle and his speed will become an issue for defenses that like to play man coverage.

Dominick Blaylock hasn't played since the 2019 SEC Championship Game because of two ACL injuries. He was limited in the spring and ultimately missed the G-Day Game. When healthy, Blaylock was a dangerous receiver with a nose for the end zone.

Jaylen Johnson and Ladd McConkey definitely grew during the spring and each had solid outings on Saturday. Expect both to see the field pretty often in 2021, even if their targets are scarce.

You May Also Like

Sophomore Surge: Update on Year 2 Spring Standouts

Why Some Draft Experts Don't Love Eric Stokes

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.