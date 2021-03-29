Spring Update: Latest Intel on Practice, Look Ahead to Scrimmages

As Georgia enters their third week of spring practice, we update where things stand. Including an updated look at the leaders of this football team.

The University of Georgia sports galaxy revolves around football on a 365-day basis. Which means when spring practice rolls around every year, all eyes and ears on Georgia Football for a full month leading up to G-Day.

And that month is nearing the halfway point believe it or not, as we head into week 3 of the Spring football season. It's a big week for Georgia, as they prepare for their first of two Saturday scrimmages prior to G-Day's game on April 17th.

So, where do things stand for a team with high expectations heading into 2021?

Injury Bug

The headliner is obviously WR George Pickens' ACL injury that requires surgery. Entering the season, Pickens was set to receive the lion's share of targets from QB JT Daniels whom he'd built quite the report with towards the end of the 2020 season.

There's also RB Kenny McIntosh having suffered an elbow injury, and DL Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins suffering a knee injury. Those are the current injuries that we know of at the moment.

On the flip side of things, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint and Dominick Blaylock who both suffered season-ending injuries during the 2020 campaign are back on the practice field in non-contact jerseys.

Talk of Camp

JT Daniels

Sources have been raving about the energy and juice that JT Daniels is bringing to the facility on a daily basis. He took on a much larger leadership role this offseason, being the driving factor behind a lot of the player lead workouts, and now he's more of a vocal presence during practice. This is his football team, and a lot of the confidence around the program radiates from No. 18 at the moment.

Carson Beck

Keeping the QB trend going, after a year of not hearing much about the quarterback from Jacksonville, Florida, the intel coming out about Carson Beck is extremely positive this spring. Now, it should be stated that if they were playing Clemson tomorrow, Stetson Bennett would be the backup, but Beck has had a really strong offseason.

Freshman Brock Vandagriff has been a full participant this spring and has "showed some flashes" according to head coach Kirby Smart.

Young Guns

OLB, Chazz Chambliss has impressed from Day 1 on campus with his general work ethic. According to a source, it took about two weeks before it was evident Chambliss was one of the hardest-working players on the team. WR, Adonai Mitchell's route-running ability has impressed quite a bit of people within the program. At 6'4, 190 pounds, Mitchell may be earning himself some early playing time this spring.

The Georgia faithful is depending upon one of the young corners to step up, and freshman corner Nyland Green is on the doorsteps of doing exactly that. His athletic ability has really flashed this offseason, being clocked at almost 21 MPH during workouts. He's becoming more and more comfortable with the playbook every day, though as of now Kelee Ringo, Ameer Speed, and Jalen Kimber sit atop the cornerback room.

