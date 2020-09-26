Georgia's Projected Starting Lineup vs Arkansas

Georgia gets their season underway today in Fayetteville, which means there is a brand new starting lineup.

Of course, up to this point, it's all speculation. Now, those projected starters you've heard about all summer long have become a reality.

Offense

QB - D'Wan Mathis

RB - Zamir White

TE - John Fitzpatrick/Darnell Washington

X - George Pickens

Z - Matt Landers

SLOT - Kearis Jackson

LT - Jamaree Salyer

LG - Justin Shaffer

C - Trey Hill

RG - Ben Cleveland

RT - Owen Condon

Defense

NT - Jordan Davis

DT - Devonte Wyatt

DE - Malik Herring

JACK - Azeez Ojulari

SAM - Jermaine Johnson

Mike - Monty Rice

Will - Nakobe Dean

STAR - Mark Webb

Right Safety - Richard LeCounte

Left Safety - Lewis Cine

Right Corner - Eric Stokes

Left Coner - Tyson Campbell/DJ Daniel

Hands down, the headline of the starting lineup is D'Wan Mathis getting his first career collegiate start, taking over for three-year starter Jake Fromm.

Given Mathis's 6'6 height, cannon of an arm, and his ability to make plays with his legs, his ceiling is sky-high.

The Bulldogs will also be replacing a first-round pick at the right tackle position with Owen Condon. Condon has plenty of size at 6'7 310 pounds. On top of that, the redshirt sophomore has gotten healthy over the offseason and looks to be a cornerstone of the offensive line this season. We do expect Warren McClendon to get some snaps as well as the freshman, Tate Ratledge.

As for the tight end position, we think Fitzpatrick gets the start, but it's going to be Darnell Washington that is featured the most throughout the game with McKitty doubtful for today's start.

On the defensive side of the ball, who gets the start doesn't really matter in all honesty.

As in years past, you'll see the Bulldogs use their riches of talent to their advantage through subbing constantly. Outside of Nakobe Dean, Richard LeCounte, Eric Stokes, and Azeez Ojulari, the other positions will feature different players from down-to-down based off the situation and the personnel Arkansas is in.

