JUST IN: Georgia Dealing with Stomach Bug, Multiple Starters Impacted

The Georgia Bulldogs have struggled with the injury bug all season. They've seen starters on both sides of the ball shut down for the season, miss time, and be impacted by injury even dating back to spring practice when star wide receiver George Pickens tore his ACL.

The bad luck continued Saturday afternoon against the Tennessee Volunteers. Kirby Smart told CBS that the team is dealing with a stomach bug, and it's impacted at least eight players, some of which are starters. All of the players received IV's for hydration.

News:

Sources have confirmed that wide receiver Dominick Blaylock has made the trip to Knoxville.

Pregame Storylines:

Injury Report

QB, JT Daniels (Lat) - IN

RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - IN

RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - OUT

OT, Jamaree Salyer (Foot) - Doubtful

WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN

WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN

WR, Justin Robinson (Hamstring) - Questionable

WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - Questionable/ Traveled



WR, Arian Smith (Leg) - OUT

WR, George Pickens (Knee) - OUT

OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT

DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT

CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT

LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT

