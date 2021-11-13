JUST IN: Georgia Dealing with Stomach Bug, Multiple Starters Impacted

Georgia Dealing with Stomach Bug, Multiple Starters Impacted
The Georgia Bulldogs have struggled with the injury bug all season. They've seen starters on both sides of the ball shut down for the season, miss time, and be impacted by injury even dating back to spring practice when star wide receiver George Pickens tore his ACL.
The bad luck continued Saturday afternoon against the Tennessee Volunteers. Kirby Smart told CBS that the team is dealing with a stomach bug, and it's impacted at least eight players, some of which are starters. All of the players received IV's for hydration.
We will keep you updated on the storyline as it develops.
News:
Sources have confirmed that wide receiver Dominick Blaylock has made the trip to Knoxville.
Pregame Storylines:
- Final Thoughts: Dawgs Up for a Test
- College Gameday Makes Picks, Lane Kiffin Takes Tennessee
- ESPN Lays Out the Keys to A Georgia Loss Against Tennessee
Injury Report
- QB, JT Daniels (Lat) - IN
- RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - IN
- RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - OUT
- OT, Jamaree Salyer (Foot) - Doubtful
- WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN
- WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN
- WR, Justin Robinson (Hamstring) - Questionable
- WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - Questionable/ Traveled
- WR, Arian Smith (Leg) - OUT
- WR, George Pickens (Knee) - OUT
- OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT
- DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT
- CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT
- LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT
Read More
You May Also Like:
Dominant Defensive Showing Powers Georgia To Defining Win
The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Georgia vs. Arkansas
Join the community
Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.