JUST IN: Georgia Dealing with Stomach Bug, Multiple Starters Impacted

    • November 13, 2021
    Georgia Dealing with Stomach Bug, Multiple Starters Impacted

    Kirby Smart told CBS that the team is dealing with a stomach bug, and it's impacted at least eight players, some of which are starters.
    The Georgia Bulldogs have struggled with the injury bug all season. They've seen starters on both sides of the ball shut down for the season, miss time, and be impacted by injury even dating back to spring practice when star wide receiver George Pickens tore his ACL. 

    The bad luck continued Saturday afternoon against the Tennessee Volunteers. Kirby Smart told CBS that the team is dealing with a stomach bug, and it's impacted at least eight players, some of which are starters. All of the players received IV's for hydration. 

    We will keep you updated on the storyline as it develops. 

    Sources have confirmed that wide receiver Dominick Blaylock has made the trip to Knoxville.

    Injury Report

    • QB, JT Daniels (Lat) - IN
    • RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - IN
    • RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - OUT
    • OT, Jamaree Salyer (Foot) - Doubtful
    • WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN
    • WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN
    • WR, Justin Robinson (Hamstring) - Questionable
    • WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - Questionable/ Traveled
    • WR, Arian Smith (Leg) - OUT
    • WR, George Pickens (Knee) - OUT
    • OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT
    • DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT
    • CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT
    • LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT

