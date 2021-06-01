Smart's Strategy Clear - Be First, but Why?

Georgia Football head coach Kirby Smart is typically a closer on the recruiting trail, yet he's changed his tactics to become first. Why?

During his time as the head coach of the Georgia Football program, Kirby Smart has been known for his closing ability.

The last-minute official visits, the last-second private flights to see recruits, the waning hours of the recruitment process have been where Smart and his staff have excelled.

Yet, upon the announcement that visits would be returning to the world of college football, Kirby Smart and this Georgia coaching staff have flipped that recruiting tactic on its head.

Tuesday, as college campuses open back up to prospects for the first time in over 16 months, the University of Georgia will play host to upwards of 100+ athletes in one day. That number will exceed 200 prospects from 8th grade up to rising seniors by the end of the week, most of which will work out during their time on campus.

So, why? Why all of the sudden has Georgia gone from a closing school to a school that clearly has placed emphasis on getting kids onto their campus first and foremost this month?

Well, the answer is simple. $80m.

Georgia unveils an $80m, brand new, state-of-the-art indoor facility today, and according to sources, there is quite literally nothing like it in college football.

Players who haven't been on college campuses in an official compacity in 16 months, and there are going to walk into something that's unmatched on the college football landscape.

No matter where prospects go after this weekend, whether it's Clemson, or Alabama, or Ohio State, nothing will compare to the facility they are going to be mesmerized with this week.

There are no secrets in college football recruiting, this was strategic and it was obvious what Smart and his staff were doing. So, the only question is, will it pay off?

If this massive home-run hack of an attempt to seal up prospects, in the 2022 class especially, is going to pay off, they are going to need to garner commits from elite talent relatively soon.

It's not just the new facility either. Georgia's schedule is highlighted by the season-opening matchup against Clemson, but that is a neutral site game, there won't be any recruits at that football game. And when you look further into the 2021 schedule for the Bulldogs, the home game slate is less than impressive for potential recruits and official visits come this fall.

UAB

South Carolina

Arkansas

Kentucky

Mizzou

Charleston Southern

Even if Georgia wanted to host a major weekend this fall for official visits for 2022 prospects, there isn't a 2019 Notre Dame-like atmosphere on the schedule. For the most part, Georgia will be favored by nearly two touchdowns in each of their six home games in 2021.

