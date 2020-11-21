SI.com
DawgsDaily
HomeThe Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcasts
Search

Georgia Success Starts With Getting Daniels Comfortable

Evan Crowell

There is a game within the game today for Georgia when they take the field against Mississippi State. JT Daniels will be playing for the first time in a Georgia uniform. Coordinator Todd Monken and his offensive staff will have to plan around this, but the question is, how do they do it?

The offense will have to start and stop with how effective running back Zamir White will be, especially at the beginning of the game. It appears likely Monken throws odd blocking personnel onto the field to establish the ground game early. Last week's first play against Florida, where the Bulldogs came out in 23 personnel, could be a preview of the game's first few possessions. To come out of the gate relying on Daniels is not a recipe for success. Instead, he needs to be eased into the game in the first few drives.

The second piece to the puzzle is making as many throws as possible easy on Daniels in the first half. Let the first throw be quick, whether it is an RPO, boundary screen or a quick halfback screen. From there, always have the primary read within the short to intermediate levels. Daniels has the arm talent to stretch the field, but he hasn't seen live game action in 14 months. Let Daniels feel the pocket structure, read safeties and become comfortable moving up and down the field at his pace.

The ideal target time to set Daniels loose is on the last few series of the first half. If Georgia can establish the run and play good defense, they should be playing with a lead early. Against an aggressive Mississippi State front seven, this will force an already heavy blitz team to bring additional pressure. Throw in a few play-action shots at the end of the half to build momentum. When Daniels can see the deep completion and generate a big play himself, it will build his confidence for the second half going into the locker room.

The skill-position players for Georgia will have to generate big plays. As noted, the offense will go as White does, but the wide receivers also will have to do a lot of work on their own. The return of wide receiver George Pickens will help everyone in the receiver room, because he demands constant double-teams across the field. This leaves holes in other zones, players in one-on-one coverage and more opportunities.

Playing with a lead will be the most significant advantage Georgia can give themselves in today's game. This team is not built to play from behind, and coupled with the fact that Daniels is making his first start, this will prove crucial. If they can give themselves room for a mistake, the odds for the team look very good.

THANKS FOR READING DAWGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Georgia vs. Mississippi State: Score Predictions

As Mississippi State comes to town to take on the Georgia Bulldogs, we bring your our collective thoughts and score predictions on the football game.

Brooks Austin

by

Kyle Funderburk

Strange History and Mysterious Origins of Georgia's Black Jerseys

Rumor has it that Georgia football will wear black jerseys Saturday against Mississippi State. New black jerseys were unveiled before the season began.

Kyle Funderburk

by

Kyle Funderburk

Best of Georgia Football Legend Jake Scott

Georgia football legend Jake Scott passed away Thursday at the age of 75. Scott was a remarkable person both on and off the field.

Kyle Funderburk

Who Might be Next Georgia Commit?

With the commitment of linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. Wednesday, Georgia is up to 19 commits. Who might be next?

Evan Crowell

by

macdawg

Baseball Players Electrify as Quarterbacks

Recent history shows that electrifying quarterbacks got their start on the baseball field. We talk to the next generation to see how it developed their games.

Jeremiah Stoddard

Jake Scott, 1968 Georgia Football All-America, Passed Away

Former Georgia Football All-America safety Jake Scott passed away Thursday at the age of 75. Scott won a SEC Championship and two Super Bowls with Miami.

Kyle Funderburk

Key Matchups, Who has the Edge; Georgia or Mississippi State?

Georgia football returns to the field Saturday for its first game in two weeks to host Mississippi State. In what areas does Georgia have a clear advantage?

Kyle Funderburk

JT Daniels Moment Has Arrived, What Does It Mean for Georgia?

As the speculation builds around JT Daniels starting at quarterback for Georgia, what does it mean for the program moving forward?

Evan Crowell

by

Fightonlongbeach

Georgia Dubbed the "Everything School"

The Georgia Bulldogs have recently been dubbed the “Everything School” due to the slew of Top Ten draft picks.

Evan Crowell

by

Kyle Funderburk

WATCH: Smael Mondon Official Commitment Video

One of the nation's premier prospects at linebacker, Smael Mondon has committed to the University of Georgia today.

Brooks Austin

by

Misslelauncher1