Former Georgia Football LB Tae Crowder honored by hometown

Garrett Shearman

Tae Crowder was a late addition to the Georgia Bulldogs’ 2015 signing class. He received his scholarship offer mere hours before he was set to choose a college destination and had yet to make an official visit to Athens.

He committed regardless.

“It was always my dream to play at the University of Georgia,” he told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2015.

Today, he was honored by his hometown of Pine Mountain, Georgia with a sign welcoming travelers to the "home of 2020 NFL Draft pick 'Mr. Irrelevant' Tae Crowder."

IMG_1808
Photo via Tae Crowder's Instagram

Crowder was drafted by the New York Giants with the last pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

The tongue-in-cheek title of "Mr. Irrelevant" is assigned to the very last pick in each year's NFL Draft; many of these so-called irrelevants endure long and fruitful professional football careers, as do many undrafted free agents who barely miss out on earning the humorous nickname. 

It sounds ridiculous spoken aloud within or without a football context, but Crowder came a long way to be deemed irrelevant. 

He arrived in Athens as reigning Harris County offensive player of the year. At the time, Crowder was looking at sharing snaps with a few future pros in Nick Chubb, Keith Marshall, and Sony Michel.  

Crowder was quickly moved to inside linebacker, and, following a redshirt season, spent another year translating his skills reading defensive gaps into skills plugging them. All he managed to do was start three years at ILB, record 122 tackles, and help win a Rose Bowl title. 

Who would move a 6'3" do-it-all tailback/potential receiver to inside linebacker? Apparently Kevin Sherrer would. 

Sherrer, who left Sanford Stadium for Neyland Stadium in 2017, is now the inside linebackers coach for the Giants, Crowder's selector. 

Tae Crowder will again work under Sherrer as he strives to prove himself as much more than his assigned moniker.

