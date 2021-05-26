LATEST: Two Targets Remain in Portal for UGA

Georgia has already added two players through the transfer portal this offseason. Could they add more with two scholarship spots available?

The holes in the Georgia secondary coming into the 2021 offseason were well covered by every news outlet regarding Georgia football. An exodus of NFL talent left Georgia with little experience at cornerback, which forced Kirby Smart to act to fill the voids through the transfer portal.

The extra scholarships allowed Georgia to bring in former West Virginia defensive back Tykee Smith in March, along with former Alabama defensive back Brandon Turnage in May. Both join a Georgia defensive back room lacking experience, yet full of talent and potential.

Presuming there is still room on Georgia’s roster headed into the 2021 campaign, there are two remaining targets in the transfer portal that could be nearing a decision.

Derion Kendrick

With two defensive backs already being added via the transfer portal this offseason, the potential addition of Derion Kendrick would be icing on the cake for the Georgia secondary.

The former Clemson Tiger is coming off a first-team All-ACC season with the Tigers in 2020. The rising senior played in nine games, starting in eight of those which combined for 382 snaps total last season.

In just his second season playing cornerback after switching to the position from receiver in 2019, Kendrick would be credited with 20 tackles, 6 pass breakups, and a sack, interception, and fumble. He would finish off the season earning selection to All-ACC first team just a season after being selected to the second team in 2019.

Derion was dismissed from the Tigers team in February, and shortly after the former Rock Hill, South Carolina native was charged with a misdemeanor and given a citation for possession of marijuana.

Sources tell SI Dawgs Daily that "there's growing optimism that Kendrick will have things settled with the courts sooner rather than later." It is believed that Alabama and Georgia are the two preferred options for Kendrick once his legal case is wrapped up, with a strong sense that it’s going to be Georgia.

Arik Gilbert

The recentl Florida Gator commit Arik Gilbert would reopen his recruitment after decommitting from his intentions to transfer to Florida in February.

Following his freshman season at LSU, he is arguably the hottest "free agent" in College Football as he has yet to announce where he will be playing football in 2021.

In eight games as a true freshman, Gilbert totaled up 368 yards and touchdowns on 35 receptions, despite a down year for the LSU Tigers coming off their historical 2019 season that was capped off with a National Championship.

Word on where Gilbert might end up has been all but clear. Not too much has been said by Gilbert or people around him about clues as to where and when he'll commit.

With voluntary workouts starting in June it is assumed that a decision could be coming soon from the former Marietta, Georgia native.

