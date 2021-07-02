WATCH: Tykee Smith Working Out in LA

Georgia Football safety Tykee Smith is out in Los Angeles for The Opening, where the nation's top high school prospects come to compete.

Georgia Football safety Tykee Smith is out in Los Angeles for The Opening, where the nation's top high school prospects come to compete. Smith is a camp counselor along with LSU DBs Derek Stingley Jr and Elias Ricks, and Florida DB Kair Elam.

Smith is fresh off a clean-up operation performed by the Georgia Football medical staff on his left thumb following an All-American season with West Virginia. Sources have indicated that he will have the cast on his left hand removed before the end of the month. He's been a full participant this offseason since arriving on campus in Athens.

According to sources, Smith is likely set to become the starter at the STAR position for Georgia this fall and has transitioned smoothly into the defense during his brief time in Athens.

Despite DB Latavious Brini performing well during the Peach Bowl in his first and only career start for Georgia, it was a position of need for the Bulldogs this offseason. It's a pivotal position for the system head coach Kirby Smart and defensive coordinator Dan Lanning run at Georgia, with responsibilities in the run, pass, and blitz packages on the roster.

Smith wasn't a highly-touted player coming out of high school, but he developed quickly under new defensive back coach Jahmile Addae's tutelage. In two seasons at West Virginia, Smith made 111 tackles with 10.5 resulting in a loss. He added four interceptions and 13 pass breakups to his totals. Smith was instrumental in West Virginia leading the nation in passing yards allowed.

His departure was a huge loss for the Mountaineers as Smith earned spots on several All-America teams in 2020. He was also a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award. Pro Football Focus ranked him No. 24 on their list of 100 best players of 2020.

