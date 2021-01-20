Latest: Tyson Campbell Could Prove Doubters Wrong

Former Georgia cornerback, Tyson Campbell has gone in the first round of the latest NFL Mock Draft form CBS sports.

Any time a college junior leaves school early for the NFL Draft, unless he's a clear-cut first-round draft pick, oftentimes people — particularly fans — begin to question the decisions of the young man who's bet on himself.

In the case of former Georgia defensive back, Tyson Campbel, the skepticism can appear warranted. He missed the majority of his sophomore campaign with a toe injury, and his junior swan song season didn't exactly leave fans optimistic about his NFL Draft potential.

However, Campbell has consistently found himself in the first round of NFL Mock Drafts leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft.

CBSSports.com's latest first-round mock draft has Tyson Campbell going No. 28 overall to the New Orleans Saints.

"The Saints have four CBs on the roster headed for free agency and even though Marshon Lattimore, Janoris Jenkins and Patrick Robinson are still on multi-year deals, you can never have enough big-play corners. Campbell is long, physical and is only going to get better with experience."

Joining Campbell in the first round was Azeez Ojulari who CBS's Ryan Wilson has going 26th overall to the Cleveland Browns.

Campbell came into the 2020 season high on many draft boards. He started 10 games and was forced to play No. 1 corner in the bowl game against Cincinnati, as his counterpart cornerback Eric Stokes opted out of the game and declared for the draft.

Before the bowl game, Campbell received a first-round projection from Pro Football Focus that pitted him going No. 21 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The outlet had Campbell as the third corner taken after Patrick Surtain and Caleb Farley. Campbell has developed into a corner that fits the mold of what Georgia now wants in defensive backs and is the representation of what they should look like moving forward.

