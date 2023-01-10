WATCH: Kirby Smart and Stetson Bennett Press Conference After National Title

The national title game between the Georgia Bulldogs and TCU has officially come to a close with Georgia repeating as champions through a blowout win. They became the first team in the college football playoff era to repeat as champions and are just the third team to do so since 1990.

Quarterback Stetson Bennett and defensive back Javon Bullard were named the MVPs of the game. Bennett finished with 304 yards and six total touchdowns while also breaking the single-season passing record in Georgia history. Bullard earned his honors by forcing two interceptions.

Head coach Kirby Smart, Bennett and Bullard sat down with the media following their team's historic victory. Here is everything they had to say:

A season that not only ended with history being made but perhaps just the beginning of a lot more history being made. Bennett officially played his last game as a Bulldog and will now forever be remembered through the endless memories he provided for Georgia fans and the everlasting imprint he made on this football program. The 2022-23 season will go down in history as one of the greatest the world of college football has ever seen.

