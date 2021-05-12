SOURCE: "Nothing Matters Until June" - How UGA is Looking at 2022 Cycle

Many around the Georgia program are gearing up for a wild summer on the recruiting trail, and at the moment say that "nothing matters until June".

The Georgia Bulldogs are about to enter the craziest period of recruitment in modern history. After nearly 18 months of a recruiting dead period due to the coronavirus pandemic, beginning June 1st, prospects are going to be departing all across the country and on campus.

There's a massive build-up of anticipation on both the player's and the program's end of things. One source close to the program told Dawgs Daily that, "Until June comes around, absolutely nothing matters."

The fact of the matter is that Georgia hasn't been able to see recruits in person for an entire calendar year.

This was a factor in the 2021 cycle, but it is an even bigger deal for 2022. Staffs were able to watch 2021 progress throughout their careers and only missed their senior seasons.

It is a different story with the 2022 and 2023 recruits. Staffs haven't been able to put eyes on these players yet and this summer is their first opportunity to do so.

It has been known for a while that head coach Kirby Smart and staff have been planning a recruiting extravaganza at the beginning of June.

Over 200 recruits are scheduled to be on campus according to sources, with a select few taking their official visits throughout June.

This is not a normal visitation period, however. Georgia is planning to have these players go through a workout and evaluate them in person.

Simply put, there are a lot of unknowns at this point. It is hard for Georgia to assemble a recruiting board for the 2022 class because they haven't seen these players in person.

It is easy to put quarterback Gunner Stockton at the top of your board. The issue isn't the top, it is separating who will be getting the final dozen or more spots in this recruiting class.

Top recruits have the ability to commit any time they want, but others have to win over the coaching staff. The players that are already in this 2022 recruiting class as of now, Georgia felt more than comfortable allowing them to commit early in the process, the rest of the class will be weeded through come June.

Leaving Georgia's coaching staff a little over six months to put a bow on the class prior to early national signing day when upwards or 90% of the nation's most elite prospects will sign their National Letter of Intent.

It's not just the class of 2022 either, the staff will also begin forming opinions the class of 2023. They only have two commitments to date in that class and get to start the evaluation process with the rising juniors.

We here at Dawgs Daily believe that you could see a flurry of commits following June, but there's also going to be some shuffling going around in this 2022 recruiting class. Flips and De-Commits will be the theme of this recruiting cycle all across the country.

You May Also Like

Tykee Smith Ranked No. 1 Returning Safety in CFB

Georgia's Nick Williams Joins Texas A&M as an Analyst

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.