McGarity Doesn't Mince Words About Postponement

Saturday afternoon's matchup between the Georgia Bulldogs and Vanderbilt Commodores has been postponed to Saturday, Dec. 19. Georgia athletics director Greg McGarity did not mince words when speaking to the media Friday afternoon.

His disappointment for the postponement was evident.

He said, "I do know it's so disappointing to everyone: players, fans, staff, and we just ask everyone to stick with us and know they can be very proud of the way our young men and coaches have approached this season. I'm extremely proud of the way these young men have listened and illustrated they love the game of football and they want to play. I can't say that about everyone. If you want something bad enough, you're going to do what you're told to do."

McGarity is not typically one to show emotion or take shots across the bow at an opposing program, but Friday's press conference seemed different. He was clearly upset about the manner in which the game was ultimately postponed.

Georgia's program has not had an issue with COVID-19 during the season. They have not had a key starter miss a game due to the virus and they have not had a postponement arise due to an uptick in positive cases within their program. So, the frustration seems warranted.

"The intent and the commitment by every institution was to play the game unless COVID prevented you from playing the game," McGarity added. "I'm not questioning anyone's integrity. If young people want to play, they will make the sacrifices to do so, and unfortunately, some may have not followed protocol."

McGarity also said that "hopefully" Vanderbilt would be ready to play on Dec. 19 and he didn't appear confident they will be.

