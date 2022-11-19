Georgia vs Kentucky: Live updates
Georgia is set to play their final Road game of the season against the 6-4 Kentucky Wildcats. I win for Georgia would earn the bulldogs their second straight undefeated season in the SEC and would most likely guarantee a 12-0 finish to the regular season as well.
So as the Bulldogs battle the Wildcats in the cold, we bring you live updates from the game.
Pregame Notes
- Many reports claim this will be another impressive away showing in regards to crowd
- Nolan Smith is out for remainder of season
- AD Mitchell is listed as questionable
- Georgia is a 22.5 favorite to win
- Weather is expected to be below freezing for good part of the game
Kickoff is set for 3:30 pm eastern time
First Quarter
(2:56) Jack Podlesney kicks a 27 yard field goal. Georgia leads 3-0.
Second Quarter
(3:40) Jack Podlesney kicks a 24 yard field goal. Georgia leads 6-0
(00:00) Jack Podlesney kicks a 37 yard field goal. Georgia leads 9-0 at the half.
Third Quarter
(6:22) Kenny McIntosh scores on a 9 yard touchdown run. Georgia leads 16-0
Fourth Quarter
(9:52) Will Levi’s throws to Barion Brown for an 11 yard touchdown. 2 point conversion is no good. Georgia leads 16-6
FINAL: Georgia 16 Kenucky 6