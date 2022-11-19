Skip to main content

Georgia vs Kentucky: Live updates

As No.1 ranked Georgia finishes their regular season on the road against Kentucky, we bring you live updates from the game.

Georgia is set to play their final Road game of the season against the 6-4 Kentucky Wildcats. I win for Georgia would earn the bulldogs their second straight undefeated season in the SEC and would most likely guarantee a 12-0 finish to the regular season as well. 

So as the Bulldogs battle the Wildcats in the cold, we bring you live updates from the game.

LIVE UPDATES - Georgia vs Mississippi State

Pregame Notes

  • Many reports claim this will be another impressive away showing in regards to crowd
  • Nolan Smith is out for remainder of season
  • AD Mitchell is listed as questionable 
  • Georgia is a 22.5 favorite to win
  • Weather is expected to be below freezing for good part of the game 

Kickoff is set for 3:30 pm eastern time 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

First Quarter

(2:56) Jack Podlesney kicks a 27 yard field goal. Georgia leads 3-0.

Second Quarter

(3:40) Jack Podlesney kicks a 24 yard field goal. Georgia leads 6-0

(00:00) Jack Podlesney kicks a 37 yard field goal. Georgia leads 9-0 at the half.

Third Quarter

(6:22) Kenny McIntosh scores on a 9 yard touchdown run. Georgia leads 16-0

Fourth Quarter

(9:52) Will Levi’s throws to Barion Brown for an 11 yard touchdown. 2 point conversion is no good. Georgia leads 16-6

FINAL: Georgia 16 Kenucky 6

3F849217-45D7-4E29-980B-5031D5B72D1C
Football

Grade Report: UGA Defense Continues to Stack Performances

By Jonathan Williams
95B39564-083F-4CB5-AD5D-BB051D372F24
Football

Grade Report: Offense Grinds Out a Win

By Jonathan Williams
20221112_RRD_UGAAA_02866-X4
News

The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: No. 1 Georgia vs Kentucky

By Christian Goeckel
20221112_RRD_UGAAA_03509-X4
News

Get up; It's Gameday! No. 1 Georgia vs Kentucky

By Christian Goeckel
20221114_AJW_MBB_MIAMI_1124-X2
News

Georgia Defeats Bucknell 65-61

By Christian Kirby II
211016_mlm_fb_kentucky_0238
Football

Score Predictions: Georgia vs Kentucky

By SI Staff
A
News

Georgia vs Bucknell Preview

By Christian Kirby II
i-KvNP7Tb-XL
News

Georgia vs Kentucky Betting Line Update

By Christian Kirby II