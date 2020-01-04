Georgia Closes Non-Conference Play, knocks off #9 Memphis

In Georgia's non-conference finale, the Bulldogs went on the road to beat the #9 Memphis Tigers, 65-62. This win becomes the program's first victory over a Top-25 team since November of 2017, where Georgia took down #21 St. Mary's.

If you told me Georgia's leading scorer, Anthony Edwards, could shoot 4-for-17 from the field and the Bulldogs would still win, I wouldn't have believed you. But, Edwards did shoot just 23% from the field, and the Bulldogs still won.

Georgia was carried by junior forward, Rayshaun Hammonds with 15 points and 12 boards, as well as freshman guard, Sahvir Wheeler with 10 points and 7 assists. Graduate transfer, Donnell Gresham Jr. also made some big contributions down the stretch, finishing with 12 points and 8 rebounds.

Rayshaun Hammonds puts up a layup.

With D.J. Jeffries out, Memphis was led by former 5-star and freshman forward, Precious Achiuwa, who went for 20 points and 15 rebounds. Achiuwa's effort helped Memphis win the battle on the boards, 44-39.

Before the game started, everyone knew Georgia had to limit the turnovers to beat Memphis. The Bulldogs were able to keep the turnover battle tied up at 16.

The determining factor was Georgia's ability to shoot a high percentage. Going in as a 47.5%-shooting team, they shot well above that, going 63.6% from the field.

The win for Georgia gets Tom Crean's team to 10-3 on the year, going into conference play. Having beaten a quadrant-1 team in #9 Memphis, that win will be a serious resume-builder once March comes around.

The Bulldogs will be back at home this Tuesday against #17 Kentucky. That game tips off at 9:00 PM EST, and will be aired on ESPN. The Bulldogs will look to stay undefeated at home.