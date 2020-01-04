BulldogMaven
Georgia Closes Non-Conference Play, knocks off #9 Memphis

Brent Wilson

In Georgia's non-conference finale, the Bulldogs went on the road to beat the #9 Memphis Tigers, 65-62. This win becomes the program's first victory over a Top-25 team since November of 2017, where Georgia took down #21 St. Mary's. 

If you told me Georgia's leading scorer, Anthony Edwards, could shoot 4-for-17 from the field and the Bulldogs would still win, I wouldn't have believed you. But, Edwards did shoot just 23% from the field, and the Bulldogs still won.

Georgia was carried by junior forward, Rayshaun Hammonds with 15 points and 12 boards, as well as freshman guard, Sahvir Wheeler with 10 points and 7 assists. Graduate transfer, Donnell Gresham Jr. also made some big contributions down the stretch, finishing with 12 points and 8 rebounds. 

USATSI_13870491
Rayshaun Hammonds puts up a layup.

With D.J. Jeffries out, Memphis was led by former 5-star and freshman forward, Precious Achiuwa, who went for 20 points and 15 rebounds. Achiuwa's effort helped Memphis win the battle on the boards, 44-39.

Before the game started, everyone knew Georgia had to limit the turnovers to beat Memphis. The Bulldogs were able to keep the turnover battle tied up at 16.

The determining factor was Georgia's ability to shoot a high percentage. Going in as a 47.5%-shooting team, they shot well above that, going 63.6% from the field. 

The win for Georgia gets Tom Crean's team to 10-3 on the year, going into conference play. Having beaten a quadrant-1 team in #9 Memphis, that win will be a serious resume-builder once March comes around.

The Bulldogs will be back at home this Tuesday against #17 Kentucky. That game tips off at 9:00 PM EST, and will be aired on ESPN. The Bulldogs will look to stay undefeated at home.

Sugar Bowl Live Updates: Georgia vs Baylor

Brooks Austin

Live updates from the Sugar Bowl here in New Orleans between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Baylor Bears. Sign up and sound off as the Dawgs play their final game.

Darnell Washington Commits to The Georgia Bulldogs

Jordan Jackson

Darnell Washington has made his college decision. He will be bringing his talents to Athens to play for the Georgia Bulldogs. Here's what the Dawgs are getting.

Georgia Lands No. 1 Overall Corner, Kelee Ringo

Brooks Austin

Georgia continues their push for the No. 1 Overall class as they land the nation's top corner and 8th overall prospect, Kelee Ringo picks the Bulldogs.

Richard LeCounte will Return to Georgia for his Senior Season

Brooks Austin

Richard LeCounte will Return to Georgia for his Senior Season. The junior safety announced his decision today on Twitter.

Brock Vandagriff has De-Committed from Oklahoma

Brooks Austin

Brock Vandagriff has de-committed from Oklahoma. The 5-star QB from Prince Avenue Christian lives just mere miles from the University of Georgia.

Jordan Davis Talks Conditioning, 2020 Georgia Football

Brooks Austin

Jordan Davis' conditioning has been a topic of conversation since his arrival. He addresses that and talks how the Georgia defense could be better in 2020.

D'Andre Swift talks George Pickens, NFL Draft

Brooks Austin

D'Andre Swift spoke to the media after Georgia's Sugar Bowl victory over the Baylor Bears. He talked about George Pickens, his NFL Draft decision and more.

Georgia Basketball starts off a tough January slate with #9 Memphis

Brent Wilson

The Georgia Bulldogs take on the #9 Memphis Tiger on the road, this Saturday.

Zach Evans Updates Recruitment with Interesting Quote at Under Armour Game

Brooks Austin

5-star recruit Zach Evans has thrown the recruiting world for a major turn in the last 24 hours, and he had an interesting quote at the Under Armour game tonight.

Zach Evans Talks Recruitment Following UA All-American Game

Brooks Austin

Zach Evans spoke to the media following the UA All-American game today to shed a bit of light on the developing story revolving his recruitment process.