Georgia vs Mizzou Possibly Postponed

Get ready everyone. Georgia was scheduled to kick off against the Missouri Tigers this weekend, but a Covid-19 issue has arisen within the Missouri facilities. Nothing is concrete yet and the Tiger athletic department does not know the full situation yet so for the time being the game is still on as of this moment.

A source reportedly told PowerMizzou.com that “the Tigers are going through contact tracing and assessing the numbers on the roster on Tuesday afternoon. Eli Drinkwitz was supposed to address the media at noon in his regularly scheduled press conference, but that was pushed back to 5:15. The team hopes to have more information on the roster situation by that time.”

This is not Missouri’s first run in with the virus. During the first three weeks of regular season play multiple players and an assistant on the staff tested positive for the virus.

Although Georgia has done an excellent job in its response to the pandemic, this is the second game this season in question due to an opponent’s outbreak. Earlier in the season their game vs. Alabama was up in the air when Head Coach Nick Saban and athletic director Greg Byrne tested positive. Yesterday Auburn vs. Mississippi State was postponed, which makes the playability of the Dawgs matchup next week unknown as well.

Yet again, Covid-19 has affected the has sent the South Eastern Conference into a tail spin.

