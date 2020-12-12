Live Updates - Georgia vs Missouri

As the Georgia Bulldogs head up to Columbia, Missouri to take on the No. 25 Missouri Tigers, join us as we live-blog and discuss the game here in our weekly GAMEDAY Open Thread. Dive into the conversation — it's easy — by simply going to the top of the site and in the bottom right-hand corner of the Dawgs Daily logo, click the follow button.

Pregame Notes:

Kirby Smart seemed optimistic about the chances for defensive tackle Jordan Davis to get back in the lineup for the first time since the Kentucky matchup.

Safety Richard LeCounte is not expected to play in today's game. He was a limited participant during practice this week.

Running back Kendall Milton made the trip but is not expected to play unless there's an emergency situation.

JT Daniels, Carson Beck, and Stetson Bennett took pregame snaps at quarterback. The depth chart appears to be in that order.

Scoring updates:

(7-0) 11:56 - After forcing a turnover on Missouri's opening drive, Georgia converts the short field for a touchdown. Capped off by Kenny McIntosh's 4-yard TD Run.

Injury Report:

Doubtful:

Safety Richard LeCounte

Defensive tackle Jordan Davis

Running back Kendall Milton

Out:

Receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint

Defensive tackle Julian Rochester

Cornerback Kelee Ringo

Receiver Dominick Blaylock

Receiver Tommy Bush

Center Trey Hill

