SI.com
DawgsDaily
HomeThe Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcasts
Search

Live Updates - Georgia vs Missouri

Brooks Austin

As the Georgia Bulldogs head up to Columbia, Missouri to take on the No. 25 Missouri Tigers, join us as we live-blog and discuss the game here in our weekly GAMEDAY Open Thread. Dive into the conversation — it's easy — by simply going to the top of the site and in the bottom right-hand corner of the Dawgs Daily logo, click the follow button.

You can log in with Facebook or Google and either way, it's free. From there, sound off in the comment section and share your reactions and observations with our staff, subscribers and fellow members of the Dawgs Daily community as we react to the game in real-time.

Pregame Notes: 

  • Kirby Smart seemed optimistic about the chances for defensive tackle Jordan Davis to get back in the lineup for the first time since the Kentucky matchup. 
  • Safety Richard LeCounte is not expected to play in today's game. He was a limited participant during practice this week. 
  • Running back Kendall Milton made the trip but is not expected to play unless there's an emergency situation. 
  • JT Daniels, Carson Beck, and Stetson Bennett took pregame snaps at quarterback. The depth chart appears to be in that order. 

Scoring updates: 

(7-0) 11:56 - After forcing a turnover on Missouri's opening drive, Georgia converts the short field for a touchdown. Capped off by Kenny McIntosh's 4-yard TD Run. 

Injury Report: 

Doubtful: 

  • Safety Richard LeCounte
  • Defensive tackle Jordan Davis
  • Running back Kendall Milton

Out:

  • Receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint
  • Defensive tackle Julian Rochester
  • Cornerback Kelee Ringo
  • Receiver Dominick Blaylock
  • Receiver Tommy Bush
  • Center Trey Hill

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI. 

THANKS FOR READING DAWGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Score Predictions - Georgia vs Missouri

As the Georgia Bulldogs make their final road trip of the regular season, they head to Columbia, Missouri to take on the (5-3) Tigers. We bring you the score predictions.

Brooks Austin

Weather Update - Georgia vs Missouri

Georgia's road game at Missouri will feature frigid temperatures with heavy winds and a chance of precipitation.

Evan Crowell

Who's Gonna Be Our Barber? Smart & Staff Turn Actors for Xavian Sorey

Evan Crowell

by

macdawg

Korey Foreman is Officially Down to Five Schools

Georgia football defensive end target Korey Foreman recently named his top five schools and the Bulldogs are on the list. Foreman makes his decision on January 2.

Alex Bavosa

Case Study: Does the Portal Pay Off

The transfer portal has changed the game of college football, but how many players enter the portal and don’t pick up another scholarship?

Jonathan Williams

Warren Ericson's Time Has Arrived

With starting center Trey Hill out for the remainder of the season, redshirt sophomore Warren Ericson will be starting at center Saturday.

Evan Crowell

Smart Addresses Major Concern With Recruiting

COVID-19 dictating how the 2020 college football season goes, will that impact the incoming recruiting class? Yes, in so many ways.

Jeremiah Stoddard

Missouri Is Not the Team to Sleepwalk Against

As the Georgia Bulldogs head up to Columbia, Missouri to take on Eli Drinkwitz (5-3) Tigers, Missouri is on a tear as of late having won their last three.

Kobe Wharton

Could UGA Play In Snow for the First Time since 1912?

Georgia football's game with Missouri has been postponed to December 19 after a Missouri football player tested positive for COVID-19.

Kyle Funderburk

by

Kyle Funderburk

Netori Johnson Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Georgia has yet another entry into the NCAA transfer portal as junior offensive lineman Netori Johnson submitted his name into the portal.

Brooks Austin