Two games into the era of new quarterback JT Daniels, the Georgia Bulldogs sit at 2-0. Prior to their win over Mississippi State two weekends ago, the Bulldogs were ranked No. 9 in the first College Football Playoff poll of the 2020 season. The following week, the Bulldogs moved up to No. 8 following their blowout win over South Carolina.

Many were outraged on social media following the release of the poll. They thought Georgia was undeserving of the No. 8 ranking a week ago and thought that others that remain undefeated but play a weaker schedule should have been ahead of the Bulldogs.

Analyst Danny Kanell claimed it was "an absolute joke" to have Georgia ranked that high:

"At 5-2, to come in at No. 9 is an absolute joke. It shows the love affair that the committee has with the SEC, which is OK some years. This year, Georgia’s supposedly dominant defense was shredded by both Alabama and the Florida Gators. Where is this dominant defense supposedly coming from? They have one (impressive) win, which is OK against an Auburn team that came all the way back in Week 2."

Joel Klatt of Fox Sports went of the say that he would take BYU over Georgia, and that Georgia would trade quarterbacks in a heartbeat. BYU lost this past weekend to Coastal Carolina.

The committee's duty is to seed the best teams of that season, not going off past bias or past teams. The eye test has always played a role in the College Football Playoff committee's decision-making process, and this year more than ever, that will play a role. While the Bulldogs have two losses, they certainly pass the eye test, especially considering the burst of offense they've received with JT Daniels taking over the quarterbacking duties.

Georgia has a real chance to continue to vault up the poll as the weeks wear on. They have a weak schedule for the next two weeks and could be in line for a New Years Six Bowl Game.

Getting a big bowl-game selection would be the perfect end to this season for Georgia. Coming into the year, it seemed unlikely that the Bulldogs were going to compete with any team that has an elite quarterback, largely because they didn't have one of their own.

It now appears Daniels can be that quarterback, so getting him experience and reps for next year is all the coaching staff can ask for.