Georgia Moves Up in Latest CFP Rankings

Two games into the era of new quarterback JT Daniels, the Georgia Bulldogs sit at 2-0. After their win against Mississippi State last weekend, the Bulldogs were ranked No. 9 in the first College Football Playoff Poll of the 2020 season. This week the Bulldogs rose to the No. 8 in that same poll following their blowout win vs. South Carolina.

Many were outraged on social media following the release of the poll. They thought that Georgia was undeserving of the No. 9 ranking a week ago and thought that others who remain undefeated but play a weaker schedule should have been ahead of the Bulldogs.

Danny Kannell went as far as to say it was an absolute joke to have Georgia ranked that highly:

"At 5-2, to come in at No. 9 is an absolute joke. It shows the love affair that the committee has with the SEC, which is okay some years. This year, Georgia’s supposedly dominant defense was shredded by both Alabama and the Florida Gators. Where is this dominant defense supposedly coming from? They have one (impressive) win, which is okay against an Auburn team that came all the way back in Week 2."

The committee's duty is to seed the best teams of that season, not going off past bias or past teams. The "eye test" has always played a role in the College Football Playoff committee's decision-making process, and this year more than ever, that will play a role. While the Bulldogs have two losses, they certainly pass the eye test, especially considering the burst of offense they've received with JT Daniels taking over the quarterbacking duties.

Georgia has a real chance to continue to vault up the poll as the weeks wear on. They have a weak schedule for the next two weeks and could be in line for a New Years Six Bowl Game.

Getting a big bowl game selection would be the perfect end to this season for Georgia. Coming into the year, it seemed unlikely that the Bulldogs were going to compete with any team that has an elite quarterback, largely because they didn't have one of their own.

It now appears JT Daniels can be that quarterback, so getting him experience and reps for next year is all this coaching staff can ask for.